The hidden genius behind Rihanna’s ‘SOS’

Rihanna, the Barbadian superstar, has undeniably made her mark on the music industry with a staggering 14 number-one hits and 32 top-ten songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Among her iconic tracks, “SOS” stands out not just for its catchy beat but also for its intriguing backstory that connects it to the vibrant music of the 1980s. Released on April 10, 2006, as part of her second studio album, A Girl Like Me, “SOS” catapulted Rihanna into the spotlight, showcasing her talent and setting the stage for her future successes.

The rise of ‘SOS’

Upon its release, A Girl Like Me debuted at number five on the Billboard Hot 200, selling an impressive 115,000 copies in its first week. This marked a significant increase compared to her debut album, Music of the Sun. The lead single, “SOS,” played a pivotal role in this success, becoming a chart-topping sensation. Written by J. R. Rotem and Evan “Kidd” Bogart, with inspiration drawn from Ed Cobb’s 1965 classic “Tainted Love,” the song’s infectious rhythm and clever lyrics captured the hearts of listeners.

Behind the scenes revelation

Recently, Evan “Kidd” Bogart shared fascinating insights about the creation of “SOS” during an appearance on the ”Behind The Wall podcast with Daniel Wall.” Bogart candidly admitted that he was unsure of what he was doing while writing the song. However, he revealed a surprising detail: the entire second verse of “SOS” is composed of titles from popular 80s songs strung together as sentences. This clever technique not only showcased Bogart’s creativity but also paid homage to the music that had come before.

Why the 80s?

What makes this revelation even more intriguing is that the song titles used in the second verse were not just random selections; they were all from number-one hits of the 1980s. Bogart’s intention was to create a clever connection to the past, and it certainly paid off. “SOS” not only topped the charts for three consecutive weeks but also spent a remarkable 28 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, ultimately achieving triple platinum certification.

Celebrating the 80s Influence

In light of Bogart’s insights, it’s only fitting to celebrate the 80s songs that contributed to the magic of “SOS.” Below is a playlist featuring the tracks that inspired the hidden lyrics of Rihanna’s first number-one single:

Soft Cell – “Tainted Love”

A-ha – “Take On Me”

Cutting Crew – “(I Just) Died In Your Arms”

Modern English – “I Melt With You”

Tears For Fears – “Head Over Heels”

Kim Wilde – “You Keep Me Hanging On”

Michael Jackson – “The Way You Make Me Feel”

Rihanna – “SOS”

The legacy of “SOS”

Rihanna’s “SOS” is more than just a catchy pop song; it’s a testament to the power of musical influence and creativity. The connection to 80s hits not only enriches the song’s narrative but also highlights the timeless nature of great music. As we continue to celebrate Rihanna’s incredible career, it’s essential to recognize the hidden gems that contribute to her success. The story of “SOS” serves as a reminder of how past influences can shape the future of music, making it a beloved classic for generations to come.

This unique blend of 80s nostalgia with modern pop sensibilities demonstrates the enduring impact of music across decades. It showcases how artists and songwriters can draw inspiration from the past to create something fresh and exciting for contemporary audiences. Rihanna’s “SOS,” with its clever lyrical construction and undeniable hook, stands as a prime example of this creative fusion, bridging the gap between different eras of popular music.