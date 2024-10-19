Angela White and Derrick Milano get engaged at Howard University Homecoming

Big congratulations are in order for Angela White, formerly known as Black Chyna, and Derrick Milano as they celebrate their engagement! The couple shared this exciting news during Howard University’s Homecoming concert on Oct. 18, where Milano proposed to White in front of a cheering crowd.

Engagement details: A magical moment

In a heartwarming moment captured on video, Milano dropped to one knee and asked White, “Will you marry me?” The crowd erupted in cheers as White joyfully responded with a quick “Yes” and sealed the moment with a kiss. The footage also showed White wiping away tears of happiness while embracing Milano tightly.

Both White and Milano took to their Instagram Stories to share their joy, posting pictures of the stunning engagement ring and reposting videos from friends and family who witnessed the special moment.

Social media reactions: Love and support

Fans and followers wasted no time flooding social media with their reactions to the engagement. Many expressed their happiness for Angela, celebrating her transformation and newfound love. Here are some highlights from the comments:

@lexilolaa: “Idc, I’m so happy for her, she changed her life around, found love.🥹”

@s_stush: “She found God, and everything else fell into place!! Luv that for her!❤️”

@hey_genesisp: “When you run with God, he will change your life.”

@iamnatashamayne: “I love when men love women out loud 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@kayu_zm: “She deserves this. Her transition and growth have been so beautiful to witness. 💕”

@cydneedane: “Proposed to her in her city… that’s what’s up🥹”

White and Milano’s relationship journey

White and Milano’s engagement comes just over a year after they began dating. They made their relationship Instagram official in September 2023, when White shared a picture of them together. She also revealed that they started dating in May 2023, celebrating their relationship with a heartfelt anniversary tribute.

Milano also expressed his love on Instagram, posting a photo of him carrying White and calling her his best friend and lover. He wrote, “It hits different when you find your best friend & lover at the same time. ♾️🧩 Love you Angela 🤞🏾❤️”

Angela White’s engagement history

This engagement marks White’s third. She was previously engaged to rapper Tyga, with whom she shares an 11-year-old son named King Cairo, and to Rob Kardashian, with whom she has a 7-year-old daughter named Dream. White’s journey of personal growth and transformation has been inspiring to many, and her engagement to Derrick signifies a new chapter filled with love and happiness.