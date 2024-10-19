TNT Sports and Unrivaled reach an agreement

Just because the WNBA regular season is over doesn’t mean we have to wait until the new season to see our favorite women ballers. TNT Sports has signed a multi-year media rights agreement with Unrivaled, a new 3-on-3 women’s basketball league. The first season will begin on Jan. 17, 2025, with live streaming on Max and some games airing on TNT and truTV. The 2025 season will feature over 45 games, including primetime games on TNT on Mondays and Fridays and TruTV on Saturdays.

“TNT Sports is proud to enter a multiyear agreement with Unrivaled and showcase this new women’s basketball league and many of the best players in the world in a distinct, fun and compelling way,” TNT Sports Chairman and CEO Luis Silberwasser commented on the affiliation. “Our TNT Sports portfolio centers on premium live sports and our media and equity partnership with Unrivaled deepens our commitment to further expanding the depth of content we offer our fans and presents an opportunity for us to amplify the continued growth of women’s basketball.”

The league was founded by WNBA All-Stars and former UConn teammates, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, both who are playing in the WNBA Finals currently. Both stars will play in Unrivaled when the league tips off in January, and the league will include numerous WNBA stars because the season takes place during the WNBA offseason. Twenty-six of the league’s 30 players have already been named, including WNBA All-Stars Angel Reese, Brittney Griner, Arike Ogunbowale, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young, and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark has said she will not play in Unrivaled this season. She stated in her exit interview that she would take a much needed break from basketball, but a source from the Unrivaled league says they will still attempt to woo Clark into joining.

Unrivaled will include six yet-to-be-revealed teams of five players each, with an eight-week season in which the top four teams advance to the playoffs to compete for the inaugural championship.