2024 NBA season opens with historic James family matchup

The 2024-25 NBA season tips off Tuesday night with defending champion Boston Celtics hosting the New York Knicks, followed by a historic matchup as LeBron James and his son Bronny take the court together when the Los Angeles Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Family legacy teammates

While the James duo marks an NBA first, other sports have seen notable father-son teammates. Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. played together for the Seattle Mariners in 1990, making baseball history. Tim Raines Sr. and Tim Raines Jr. shared the field for the Baltimore Orioles in 2001. Gordie Howe played alongside sons Mark and Marty for the Houston Aeros hockey team. Cal Ripken Sr. managed sons Cal Jr. and Billy with the Baltimore Orioles. Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Jr. competed as teammates in the 2001 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Season projections

According to FanDuel.com, few teams are expected to dominate this year, with only five projected to win more than 50 games. The Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder lead preseason projections.

Teams to watch

The Celtics aim to defend their title with a roster built around forward Jayson Tatum, who continues his rise among the league’s elite players.

Oklahoma City looks to surprise behind emerging star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while the Lakers seek to capitalize on the James family connection.

The Knicks hope to prove themselves as contenders in their opening test against Boston.

Style changes

The league continues its evolution toward faster play and increased three-point shooting, forcing teams to adapt their strategies. This shift has led to higher-scoring games and emphasizes versatile player skills.

Looking ahead

Opening night sets up key storylines for the season: Can Boston repeat as champions? Will the James family partnership elevate the Lakers? How will young teams like Oklahoma City compete against established powers?

For live updates and analysis throughout the season, follow NBA coverage across major sports networks.