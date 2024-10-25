Chris Spencer talks Black comedy, the business of showbiz, and mentorship

Few figures in entertainment navigate both sides of the camera with the mastery of Chris Spencer. As executive producer and co-host of VICE TV’s groundbreaking docuseries “Black Comedy in America,” Spencer brings decades of experience that spans from stand-up stages to Hollywood’s most influential writers’ rooms. From his beginnings on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam to his Showtime special “Chris Spencer…the Other Chris,” his journey embodies the evolution of modern comedy.

The business of being funny

“It’s called show business,” Spencer explains, emphasizing each word. “When you’re hot, you’re doing a lot of the show. But when you’re not, you better learn the business.” This philosophy has guided his remarkable evolution from performer to powerhouse, co-creating and executive producing “Real Husbands of Hollywood” with Kevin Hart, featuring an all-star cast including JB Smoove, Robin Thicke, Nelly, Nick Cannon, and guest appearances from Nia Long to Katie Couric. The show’s success proved Spencer’s ability to not just spot talent but to create vehicles that showcase it perfectly.

Behind the scenes power player

Spencer’s writer-producer credits read like a who’s who of entertainment’s biggest moments: The Emmy’s, The Mark Twain Prize, The ESPY Awards, The BET Awards, SNL, and the MTV Video Music Awards. His bestselling book “150 Ways to Tell If You’re Ghetto” proved his wit translates to print, while his latest venture producing Jamie Foxx’s Netflix special “What Had Happened Was” showcases his continued ability to spot and shape talent. His versatility extends to appearances on “Blackish,” “Jimmy Kimmel,” and countless other television and film projects including “Don’t Be a Menace,” “The Sixth Man,” and “Black Dynamite.”

From stage to director’s chair

“I fought wanting to be a writer,” Spencer admits. “I thought writing was for nerds, especially since I was so damn attractive. I figured I could always be in front of the camera.” That resistance transformed into opportunity as Spencer expanded into directing, helming episodic television, music videos, game shows, comedy specials, various commercials, and his first feature film “Back on the Strip,” starring Tiffany Haddish and Wesley Snipes. “When that dried up and I started writing for award shows, I realized, ‘Whoa, this is the business.’ It’s a part of show business that I didn’t expect to actually make a living from. But the behind-the-scenes work is what bought my house, got my kids braces, and paid for private school.”

The new generation of comedy

As someone who’s seen the industry evolve, Spencer offers unique insight into today’s comedy landscape. “This newer generation understands the business. Matter of fact, they know the business more than the funny! That’s why they’re making a lot of money.” He notes how young comics like DC Young Fly, the 85 South Show, and B. Simone have mastered both content creation and comedy. “They’re getting opportunities and getting at-bats because they understood the business. They knew they had all these followers and were getting booked in clubs and theaters.”

Preserving Black comedy’s legacy

In “Black Comedy in America,” Spencer and co-hosts Tiffany Haddish and Ryan Davis explore how Black comedians have shaped entertainment. “Entertainment wouldn’t be where it is without Black comedians,” Spencer asserts. “We’ve not only influenced other Black comedians but all of entertainment. What we’ve done has spilled into the mainstream.” The upcoming third episode, airing October 29 at 10 PM ET/PT on VICE TV, examines the revolutionary impact of 70s sitcoms like “The Jeffersons” and “Good Times.” Through conversations with stars like Anthony Anderson about the influence of these groundbreaking shows, Spencer helps document a crucial period in television history.

The future of funny

While anticipating his newest comedy special “They Not Like Chris” and hosting the 10-part docuseries on VICE TV, Spencer continues to exemplify the marriage of talent and business acumen. His journey from stand-up comic to industry powerhouse serves as a blueprint for aspiring entertainers. “Although my ultimate goal is to do both,” he reflects on balancing performing with producing, “right now, writing and producing are paying the bills.” In an industry where many struggle to find their footing, Spencer has mastered the art of evolution while staying true to his comedic roots.

Watch Chris Spencer explore comedy’s rich history in “Black Comedy in America,” with the 70s Sitcoms episode airing October 29 at 10 PM ET/PT on VICE TV. Don’t miss co-host Tiffany Haddish’s unique perspective here in this groundbreaking series examining Black comedy’s enduring legacy.