Tiffany Haddish on VICE TV’s ‘Black Comedy in America’: We’ve come a long way

In the glittering constellation of Hollywood’s brightest stars, Emmy, Grammy, and NAACP Image Award winner Tiffany Haddish commands attention not just with her infectious laughter, but with a presence that radiates authenticity and power. Now, as co-host of VICE TV’s groundbreaking docuseries “Black Comedy in America” alongside industry veterans Chris Spencer and Ryan Davis, Haddish brings her signature blend of wit and wisdom to an exploration of comedy’s rich cultural legacy.

From South Central to stardom

The trajectory of Haddish’s ascent reads like a masterclass in determination. Beginning at the Laugh Factory’s Comedy Camp for at-risk youth, where her “excessive talking and imaginary friends” transformed from perceived liabilities into career-defining assets, she has carved a path entirely her own. Her historic achievement as the first black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live—earning her an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series”—marked just the beginning of her reign. Her Netflix special “Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah” made history when she became the second black woman ever to win a Grammy for Outstanding Comedy Album, and the first since Whoopi Goldberg in 1986.

The art of strategic brilliance

“Let me be honest with you. I play dumb, but I’m not dumb,” Haddish reveals with characteristic candor. “As a woman, especially a Black woman, they automatically assume you’re not smart, when we’re the most educated and informed.” This strategic savvy has propelled her to unprecedented heights across entertainment’s most prestigious platforms. Her first book, “The Last Black Unicorn,” soared onto the New York Times Best Sellers List, while its audiobook earned a Grammy nomination for “Spoken Word Album.”

The power of mentorship

In the upcoming episode, viewers are treated to an intimate tête-à-tête between Haddish and television icon Marla Gibbs. “To be able to talk to Marla Gibbs, to call her, and ask her story, ask for advice on how to move—it’s absolutely priceless,” Haddish shares, her eyes sparkling with admiration. “I have nothing but an attitude of gratitude when I get to talk to my elders.” The episode delves deep into the transformative era of 70s sitcoms, exploring how shows like “The Jeffersons” and “Good Times” revolutionized American television by bringing authentic Black family life into millions of homes.

The multi-hyphenate mogul

While illuminating comedy’s past, Haddish continues to shape its future. Her recent collaboration with legendary songwriter Diane Warren produced the empowering anthem “Woman Up,” while her third book, “I Curse You with Joy,” showcases her literary prowess. On screen, she commands attention in projects ranging from “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” to Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” and her critically acclaimed role in Apple TV’s “The Afterparty.” Her versatility shines through voice work in Adult Swim’s “Tuca & Bertie” and Hulu’s “Solar Opposites,” while her dramatic turn in Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter” opposite Oscar Isaac demonstrates her remarkable range. Soon, audiences will rejoice as she reprises her scene-stealing role as “Dina” in the highly anticipated “Girls Trip 2.”

Championing the next generation

Through The She Ready Foundation, Haddish channels her success into creating opportunities for foster youth, demonstrating that true star power lies not just in personal achievement but in lifting others. In 2021, the foundation launched an innovative Internship Program with Ready To Succeed for foster youth in the SoCal area. “It’s important to look back and be proud of who we are in comedy because we’ve come a long way,” she reflects, her words carrying the weight of both history and hope. “We’ve come from the bottom and have risen to the top, and still, there’s even further to go.”

Preserving Black comedy’s legacy

As she explores the rich tapestry of Black comedy history in the docuseries, Haddish brings her unique perspective to interviewing legends like Tim Reid and Tom Dreesen, uncovering stories from the Chitlin’ Circuit days when comics earned mere dollars per show. These conversations not only preserve crucial cultural history but also illuminate the path forward for future generations of performers.

Experience Haddish’s compelling journey through comedy’s golden age in “Black Comedy in America,” with the must-watch 70s Sitcoms episode airing October 29 at 10 PM ET/PT on VICE TV.

