Hip-hop legend gives honest take on Drake-Kendrick beef

Wu-Tang Clan‘s RZA delivered a masterclass analysis of the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef, highlighting a fundamental mismatch in their lyrical DNA while fellow rap icon 50 Cent offered a contrasting perspective on Drake’s perceived defeat.

“You could train a fighter and he could be good, then you got those natural fighters who also then go through training,” RZA explained, characterizing Kendrick as a “natural lyricist” compared to Drake’s “trained” approach. The distinction, he argues, proves crucial in their head-to-head battle.

Drawing parallels to combat sports, RZA suggested Drake’s team miscalculated: “When Kendrick wrote the letter to his son or his daughter and to his [mother], Kendrick is going to come like that.” This emotional depth, RZA notes, gives Kendrick an inherent advantage in lyrical warfare.

However, RZA balanced his critique by acknowledging Drake’s broader impact: “He helped the culture when the culture needed it. He expanded it with his melodies and he raised a generation too, and you can’t take that away from him.”

50 Cent offered a different take, revealing a private conversation with Drake: “What did you lose? If he got $300-something million on his last tour, you didn’t lose a motherfucking thing, man.” The Queens legend emphasized commercial success over battle victories.

Looking toward resolution, RZA referenced hip-hop history: “It took years for Nas and JAY-Z to swallow that pill and then come and shake hands on it,” suggesting time might heal this rift as well.

50 Cent noted the beef’s creative benefits: “That shit was good for Hip Hop. It made both of them create quality material faster,” highlighting how competition drives innovation.

Industry veterans observe that this rivalry exemplifies hip-hop’s evolution, where traditional battle metrics compete with commercial success in defining victory. The debate continues as both artists maintain their respective positions in the culture.

“Hip-hop needs both types of artists,” concludes RZA. “The trained and the natural – they push each other to greatness in different ways.”