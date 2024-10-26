Steve Harvey sets the record straight on Bernie Mac rumors

In a recent appearance on the docuseries “Black Comedy in America,” Steve Harvey addressed longstanding rumors regarding his relationship with the late comedian Bernie Mac. The discussion, which included fellow comedians Cedric The Entertainer and D.L. Hughley, sought to clarify misconceptions about their camaraderie and the alleged tensions that have circulated since Mac’s untimely death 16 years ago due to sarcoidosis.

Understanding the legacy of Bernie Mac

Bernie Mac, a beloved figure in the world of comedy, was known for his larger-than-life personality and his ability to connect with audiences. His contributions to the comedy scene, particularly as a member of The Original Kings of Comedy, have left an indelible mark on the industry. However, following his death, rumors began to surface suggesting that there was discord among the Kings of Comedy, particularly regarding how they treated Mac during his career.

Harvey’s perspective

During the interview, Harvey expressed his confusion over the rumors, stating, “When I hear stuff about us and I hear stuff about the dissension, I don’t really know what they talking about.” He emphasized that Bernie Mac was a “man’s man” and that any claims of mistreatment were unfounded. Harvey elaborated, saying, “You mistreat this dude right here? You know the problem you’re going to have instantly? That was an impossibility. That was a man’s man.” This statement underscores the deep respect Harvey and his peers had for Mac, dispelling the notion that there was any animosity within their group.

Fueling the fire: Katt Williams’ comments

The rumors gained traction earlier this year when comedian Katt Williams made comments on the podcast Club Shay Shay. Williams claimed he had been offered a spot on The Kings of Comedy tour but declined due to the alleged mistreatment of Bernie Mac by the group. He stated, “You think I’m gonna let you sh-t on Bernie and then come get me?” This assertion reignited discussions about the dynamics within the Kings of Comedy and their treatment of Mac.

Denial of allegations

In response to Williams’ claims, Harvey, Cedric, and Hughley have categorically denied offering any other comedians Mac’s spot after his passing. Harvey reiterated, “I know the truth,” emphasizing that the bond they shared with Mac was genuine and that they would never disrespect his legacy. The trio’s commitment to honoring Mac’s memory is evident in their refusal to engage in any narrative that suggests otherwise.