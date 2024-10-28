Funkmaster Flex slams Shyne for saying he was Diddy’s scapegoat (video)

Funkmaster Flex tore into former rapper Shyne about his documentary, in which he called himself Diddy’s scapegoat in the infamous 1999 club shooting that cost Shyne 10 years of his life in prison.

Flex called Shyne “a stone-cold-faced liar” for his documentary, The Honorable Shyne, which is scheduled to premiere Nov. 18 . In the doc, Shyne called himself a 20-year-old millionaire whose career was on an uninterrupted upward trajectory until that infamous Dec. 27 night in Manhattan when he accompanied Diddy — who was called “Puffy” at the time — and his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez to a nightclub.

While Diddy was acquitted of felony gun charges, Shyne was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2001. After his release, Shyne returned to his native Belize and changed his religion and profession to Judaism and politics, respectively, ultimately becoming the leader of the country’s Opposition United Democratic Party.

Shyne — who was born Jamal Michael Barrow and now goes by the name Moses Michael Levi Barrow — said Diddy made him the fall guy. He is now using the documentary as a way to finally reveal his side of the 25-year-old mystery.

“Everyone knew all along that I was the fall guy,” Shyne said in his doc. “But my political enemies and, you know, detractors try to make me into, you know, this criminal. But everyone knew that I was a young kid that took the fall. Everyone knew that; that was the story. I’m just saying that I maintained my innocence all this time.”

Flex vehemently rebuked Shyne for his version of the events, denouncing him resolutely him a “sucker.”

“I can’t stand you. You got no guts,” Flex said on his eponymous radio show on New York’s Hot 97.

“You went to jail because you took out your gun ’cause you was scared to get punched in the face by some dudes that you knew that was your people that you jerked,” Flex declared. “You jerked them ’cause you were signed to them first, Shyne. Shyne, you were signed to those dudes first.”

Later during Flex’s tirade against Shyne, he addressed that night in the club.

“Let me tell you about that night in that club. I don’t know what people are talking about Shyne was the streets. He was a punk. So, all of that street talk — you don’t ever come my way with that. Puff had to keep people off of you from beating you to death. Had to keep D Rock from strangling you, Shyne,” Flex said.

“Let me tell you something, New York, about Shyne that night in that club,” Flex stated. “He knew exactly who those guys were that he got into a situation. It was his situation, not anybody else’s. This ain’t about Puff; it’s about the Notorious B.I.G., and you sounding like him, and you trying to act like you were in demand and you was somebody. You a punk, and you shot that gun off that night because you was scared.”