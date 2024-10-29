Amazon grocery chief exits after smart cart overhaul

Amazon‘s grocery chief has stepped down.

Tony Hoggett has been at the helm of the tech giant’s grocery brand for just over two years. He replaced the famous Just Walk Out system—which allows shoppers to buy items in a store without waiting in a queue or checking out—with smart shopping carts instead. Hoggett is now about to take the “next step” in his career.

“My time at Amazon has been incredible, and I’m grateful to my colleagues for their support, guidance and friendship,” he wrote on LinkedIn. “I’m optimistic about the work Amazon is doing to improve the grocery shopping experience for customers and have no doubt the teams will keep the momentum going in my absence. I’ll be cheering you all on.”

The Just Walk Out system remained in place in the U.K., despite Hoggett removing it in the U.S.

“We’ve invested a lot of time redesigning a number of our Amazon Fresh stores over the last year, offering a better overall shopping experience with more value, convenience and selection,” a spokeswoman explained to The Observer at the time. “And so far we’ve seen positive results, with higher customer shopping satisfaction scores and increased purchasing.”