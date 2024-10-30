Megan Thee Stallion is the latest cultural icon to file a lawsuit against a blogger for allegedly disseminating false and injurious information about them.

The 29-year-old San Antonio-born rapper, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, filed the legal documents that were obtained by Billboard where Megan accuses YouTuber Milagro Gramz of being a “mouthpiece and puppet” for Megan’s ex-boyfriend Tony Lanez. The Canadian producer is serving up to 10 years in prison for, among other transgressions, firing the shots that injured Megan’s feet in the summer of 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion believes Tory Lanez is behind blogger’s inflammatory posts

Megan accuses the imprisoned rapper of using Gramz to unleash a campaign designed to “denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements” to hurt Megan Thee Stallion. Specifically, Gramz posted a story that falsely claimed that an appeals court had declared Lanez “innocent” and repeatedly questioned whether Megan was even shot. The last straw came when Grams said Megan was “caught trying to deceive the courts,” and promoted the “outlandish claim” that the gun used in the 2020 shooting in Los Angeles had disappeared.

The vlogger, whose legal name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, is also being sued for cyberstalking, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy.

“Enough is enough,” the lawsuit reads, according to the music-based publication. “Ms. Pete—a victim of violent crime and champion of women’s rights to her millions of fans worldwide—will no longer stand for [the] defendant’s campaign of harassment.”

Gramz responded. On X, she wrote that she’s “been informed that I’m being sued by Alex Spiro on behalf of his client Megan Thee Stallion.”

“Of course we’ll chat about it. They threw in the tape too,” Gramz added.

Through her attorneys, Megan said, “Defendant Cooper’s statements recklessly disregarded the truth and suggested that the firearm was never presented in court because it had allegedly disappeared. It has not … ”

Megan’s lawyers wrote. “The firearm remains in the custody of the Los Angeles Police Department.”

Megan Thee Stallion sends message to other bloggers

Megan is reportedly making an example of the blogger, stating that it is “time to hold bloggers accountable” who deliberately or recklessly promulgate erroneous and libelous information.

“I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists,” she said in the statement. “It’s unacceptable behavior and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.”