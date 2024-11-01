ChatGPT integrates web search to boost speed

ChatGPT has launched a new web search feature within the app.

OpenAI is making it easier to access “fast, timely answers” and supplying links to the web sources, meaning users of the AI chatbot won’t need to head to a search engine for the information.

“ChatGPT can now search the web in a much better way than before,” an OpenAI blog post states. “You can get fast, timely answers with links to relevant web sources, which you would have previously needed to go to a search engine for. This blends the benefits of a natural language interface with the value of up-to-date sports scores, news, stock quotes and more.”

There are two options to use the tool.

“ChatGPT will choose to search the web based on what you ask, or you can manually choose to search by clicking the web search icon,” says the post.

The firm has “partnered with news and data providers to add up-to-date information and new visual designs for categories like weather, stocks, sports, news and maps.”

The feature is available via chatgpt.com and the desktop and mobile app.