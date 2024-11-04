Kamala Harris: Mz. Shyneka sounds off on the hope and fear for women

Monisha Brown: It’s Monisha Brown with rolling out. I am so proud to have our partner radio station, 94.5 Streetz Morning Takeover. I have the queen of the team, Mz. Shyneka.

Mz. Shyneka: Good morning.

Monisha Brown: I have you here today to talk about VP Kamala Harris on the ticket. What has this moment meant for you, Mz. Shyneka?

Mz. Shyneka: It is absolutely amazing and it astonishes me that this woman was not even in the race in the beginning. The way she’s been able to cover so much ground in the past 90-plus days is astonishing. It’s because of all the wonderful things that she has been able to accomplish in her career that makes her a contender to be our next President of the United States. For me to see someone that is intelligent, that is Black, that is a woman, that has made people on the other party line switch over to the Democratic Party because they believe in what she stands for is absolutely empowering to me.

Monisha Brown: Now, you are with Streetz Morning Takeover, what’s the word on the streets? What is the buzz amongst your viewers, amongst your audience and your friends? How are they feeling about the election?

Mz. Shyneka: Well, all right, there are a couple of different angles. We can spend all day. I will just narrow it down to the side of the women that are excited that we have a voice that can represent us, our ideas and our moral compass as Americans. To actually have someone to represent what we stand for is absolutely incredible. A lot of women are excited and they can’t wait. I attended the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. It was a sea of all kinds of different people. I met women from all walks of life. With that being said, it just bringing women of all races together to support what we stand for.

Now, another end, we have men that I feel like are totally emasculated by the idea of a woman possibly being the president of the United States— and not just a woman, but a Black woman. I am seeing the rhetoric on the street with her being called fast, and that she was promiscuous, or she was this, or she was that. However, they are not really holding her to the same standard as Donald Trump. It is really divisive. I am seeing more support for her maybe because I’m listening more to the women, rather than me feeding into the negativity that are not even facts

Monisha Brown: If we wake up on November 6th and the outcome is not what we hoped for, what would be your message to Black women in America and, particularly the young girls who are watching, hoping and anticipating a win?

Mz. Shyneka: I’m getting emotional thinking about the possibility of her, you know, not being in that position. Oh, I would say America failed because it only makes sense. I would really feel bad because what do we stand for as Americans? We’ve seen this man do so many different things against people to be divisive. I would truly be saddened. I would be disappointed and I will feel like America failed us. However, I would say, you know, don’t stop believing in democracy. Hopefully, you voted on the ticket for people in your city and your state that can represent you and your ideas and what you stand for. Honestly, I will be hurt; but, I wouldn’t be surprised.

Monisha Brown: Now, we wake up on the 6th and she wins. What would those four years look like? What do you think we, as women, could look forward to? What do you think the next four years will look like for us as Black women if she’s elected to office?

Mz. Shyneka: Oh, there are a lot of women that have voiced to me that they would be scared. Honestly.

Monisha Brown: Wow!

Mz. Shyneka: I’m scared because of what she represents: a strong Black woman. They kind of feel like Black women will be targeted. That makes me really anxious. I believe that she’ll do her best in making things right. I mean, from the affordable housing to, these loans and the reproductive rights for women (which should not be up to any man or any politician to decide). I think we would see a vast change and hopefully be able to bring some of this divisiveness together in the next few years.

Monisha Brown: What would you say to young people right now who feel like their vote doesn’t matter? What would you tell them about voting because there’s still time?

Mz. Shyneka: I’ve seen a different energy when it comes down to a lot of the younger generation, especially young Black women, young women of color, you know, the browns, the yellows, the whites. I’ve seen a different energy and I feel that they want a change as well. For those that may be undecided, I would say, “What do you want your future to hold? What do you want history to say about you, that you didn’t participate?” That wouldn’t be good.

To view the full interview, please visit: https://vimeo.com/1026152847?share=copy

For more information on Yung Joc and The Streetz Morning Takeover, please visit: https://streetz945atl.com/streetz-morning-takeover/