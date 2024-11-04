NBA reopens invesigation on Jaxson Hayes

The NBA has reopened an investigation of Los Angeles Lakers reserve forward Jaxson Hayes after new footage shows him allegedly attacking and spitting on his ex-girlfriend Sofia Jamora in 2021.

Lakers fans remember that in summer 2021, Hayes was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department after a call about alleged domestic violence at his home. The incident was overshadowed by claims of police brutality after officers used a Taser while restraining him.

The NBA is taking a second look at that three-year-old incident as the new video shows Jamora allegedly being verbally and physically abused by Hayes, TMZ reports.

“I’m not going to let you hit me anymore. What the f— do I look like, a punching bag?” Jamora says in the newly released video.

Another part shows Hayes pulling her out of a doorway while she repeatedly says, “Stop. Let go of me.” Hayes responds, “What the f— is wrong with you?”

Later, Jamora filed a lawsuit claiming domestic violence and false imprisonment against Hayes, prompting the LAPD to charge him with 12 misdemeanors for the 2021 episode.

ESPN reports that Jamora filed new paperwork this week alleging the officer Hayes fought in 2021 was “compensated monetarily by Hayes for unknown reasons.”

A judge sentenced Hayes to three years probation, domestic violence classes and 450 hours of community service for the 2021 incident.

The NBA has not responded publicly to media inquiries about the investigation.