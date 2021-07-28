NBA center Jaxson Hayes arrested after allegedly putting cop in hospital

Jaxson Hayes, the former #8 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and current center for the New Orleans Pelicans, was arrested after an alleged brawl with an officer of the law, according to TMZ.

Police were responding to a domestic disturbance call the morning of Wednesday, July 27, when Hayes reportedly answered the door but refused to let the officer inside. As a result, the incident turned violent.

At 6’11, 220 lbs, Hayes is quite a load and he apparently gave the officer all he could handle. As the altercation reached its climax, Hayes was tased and at some point during the fracas, police put out an “officer needs help” radio call.

After being taken into custody, Hayes was treated for minor injuries, while the as yet unknown and unnamed officer also sought treatment.

The expectation is that Hayes will be booked for felony battery on a police officer, as the case is currently under investigation. Neither party in the alleged domestic incident is said to be cooperating at the moment.

The Pelicans released the following statement regarding the incident: