Beyoncé inspires fans to vote with ‘Beywatch’ outfit (photo)

Who says voting is not sexy? Don’t tell that to Beyoncé.

The pop culture icon unveiled a highly entertaining video of her channeling her inner Pamela Anderson, the woman who became synonymous with the legendary “Baywatch” TV series that ran throughout the 1990s.

Beyoncé uses ‘Beywatch’ to encourage voters to go to the polls

Queen Bey entitled the montage of images “Beywatch” for her 314 million Instagram followers, which was released on Election Day morning. With her Cowboy Carter single “Bodyguard” serving as the sonic backdrop, a beach blonde Bey Bey mouths the lyrics while serving looks in elegant and sexy outfits that Anderson made popular during her peak in popularity.

There was a method to Beyoncé’s madness. Towards the end of the video, she twice encourages the electorate to get out to exercise their democratic privilege on Nov. 5.

Beyoncé had made her political allegiance unequivocally clear since the beginning of the campaign at the Democratic National Convention. She gave her blessing for her hit song “Freedom” to be used during the DNC. She also appeared with her mother, Tina Knowles, and former Destiny’s Child bandmate and lifelong friend, Kelly Rowland, at Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally in Houston.

Rihanna joins Beyoncé in cajoling the electorate

Fellow global superstar Rihanna joined the Election Day conversation as well, though she communicated her imploring to her fans in her customary profane manner. Bad Gal RiRi embodied her nickname as she used, well, obscene colloquialisms to get her point across.