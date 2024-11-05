Rap star Young Thug breaks silence on X after prison release

Rap impresario Clifford “T.I.” Harris Jr. was quite prescient when declared over the summer said he would soon greet Young Thug as a free man.

In a now-viral video, T.I. and Thugger were FaceTiming each other while both rappers smiling at the camera now that the latter is now longer encumbered with jail bars.

The longest-running criminal trial in Georgia history has come to a close now that Young Thug accepted a plea deal in the infamous YSL RICO case that began in January 2023 and ended nearly two years later.

Late on Saturday, Nov. 2, Thug fired up X with a message that read, “Real plea deal jack!” Social media instantly assumed he was talking about his release.

That post stood solo until Sunday, Nov. 3, when he jumped back on and wrote, “Wham let’s drop one on these rats peter.”

Young Thug’s fans urge him to be cautious

Thugger loyalists lent their thoughts in the comments section, with one user saying, “Sir, my first tweet would thanking the good Lord above,” while a second user penned on X: “I’d be posting a daily scripture!!!!!”

On Instagram, users three and four had similar sentiments as one person said. “He wanted to say ‘slime’ so bad,” while the other added, “He already being too loud ”

The fifth and six users said “He needs to move to NAPA VALLEY and live a rich white woman’s life” and “…you almost did life let’s thank God for what he’s done.”

A seventh person quipped. “Aight, don’t say nothing else thug.”