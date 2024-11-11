Quincy Jones laid to rest in intimate funeral service

Quincy Jones has been laid to rest. His influence on music spans over seven decades, during which he earned 80 Grammy nominations and 28 Grammy wins, making him one of the most decorated musicians in history. His work has influenced generations of musicians and producers across all genres.

The legendary producer passed away at his California home on Nov. 3 at the age of 91, and his "intimate" funeral service has already taken place at an undisclosed location, with plans underway for a private memorial service at a later date.

According to reports, the service was attended by Jones' seven children, his brother and two sisters, and other immediate family members.

Jones' family announced his death last week.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the statement read. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

His impact on the entertainment industry earned him the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 1995 Academy Awards, making him the first African American to receive this prestigious honor.

Daughter pens tribute to Quincy Jones

A few days later, his actress daughter Rashida Jones paid a separate heartfelt tribute to her dad, hailing him "an icon."

Quincy Jones married three times, to high-school girlfriend Jeri Caldwell for nine years until 1966, then Ulla Andersson from 1967 to 1974 and Peggy Lipton, who he wed the same year as his second divorce before they split in 1989.

He had daughter Jolie with Jeri, a son, Quincy Jr, and daughter Martina, with Ulla – and two daughters, Rashida and Kidada with Peggy.

The musician also had daughter Rachel from a brief relationship with Carol Reynolds and Kenya with Nastassja Kinski.