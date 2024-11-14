Sterling K. Brown stars in Hulu’s new thriller ‘Paradise’

Fans of gripping drama and thrilling narratives are in for a treat as Sterling K. Brown reunites with “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman in the highly anticipated Hulu series “Paradise.” The first trailer for the show has just dropped, and it promises an intense ride filled with suspense and intrigue.

What is ‘Paradise’ about?

While details about “Paradise” have been closely guarded, the official logline gives us a glimpse into its premise: the series is set in a serene, affluent community that is home to some of the world’s most influential figures. However, this tranquility is shattered when a shocking murder occurs, leading to a high-stakes investigation that unravels the fabric of this seemingly perfect society.

In the trailer, we see Brown portraying Xavier Collins, a secret service agent who finds himself embroiled in a scandalous accusation: the murder of the United States president, Cal Bradford, played by James Marsden. The trailer hints at a blend of action and conspiracy thriller elements, suggesting that viewers can expect a fast-paced narrative filled with unexpected twists.

Star-studded cast

Alongside Brown, “Paradise” boasts a talented ensemble cast that includes Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV. This diverse group of actors is sure to bring depth and complexity to their roles, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

When does ‘Paradise’ premiere?

“Paradise” is set to premiere on Hulu on Jan. 28, 2025. The series will launch with three episodes, with subsequent episodes released weekly thereafter. This staggered release format allows viewers to savor each episode while building anticipation for the unfolding drama.

Behind the scenes

The series is executive produced by a powerhouse team including Dan Fogelman, Sterling K. Brown, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, John Hoberg, Jess Rosenthal and Steve Beers. With such a strong creative force behind the project, fans can expect a high-quality production that delivers on both storytelling and visual appeal.

As the premiere date approaches, excitement for “Paradise” continues to build. With a compelling storyline, a talented cast and the creative vision of Dan Fogelman, this series is poised to capture the attention of audiences everywhere.