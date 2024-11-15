Hidden credit card perks you might be missing out on

That piece of plastic in your wallet likely holds more value than you realize. While most cardholders focus on points and cashback rewards, credit cards often come packed with lesser-known benefits that can save thousands of dollars annually. From travel insurance to shopping protections, these hidden perks often go unused simply because cardholders don’t know they exist.

Shopping protections you didn’t know you had

Credit cards offer several layers of protection for purchases that most consumers never utilize. Many major cards automatically extend manufacturer warranties by up to an additional year on eligible items – a benefit that can save hundreds on electronic devices and appliances.

Purchase protection provides another safety net. When items bought with your card are damaged or stolen within the first 90 to 120 days, your credit card might cover the cost of repair or replacement. Some cards even offer price protection, refunding the difference if an item’s price drops within a specified period after purchase.

Key shopping benefits include:

Extended warranty coverage

Protection against damage or theft

Price drop refunds

Return protection on denied returns

Coverage for stolen or damaged cell phones

Travel benefits beyond airline miles

While frequent flyer miles grab headlines, credit cards often include valuable travel protections that can prevent costly emergencies. Many cards provide:

Trip cancellation insurance covering non-refundable expenses

Lost luggage reimbursement

Primary rental car insurance

Emergency medical evacuation coverage

No foreign transaction fees

Airport lounge access

Global entry or TSA PreCheck fee credits

These benefits can save travelers thousands of dollars on insurance and provide peace of mind during international trips. Primary rental car coverage alone can save $15-25 per day on rental insurance fees.

Emergency services and assistance

Many cards provide 24/7 concierge services – essentially a personal assistant available by phone. These services can help with:

Restaurant reservations

Travel planning

Gift recommendations

Event ticket procurement

Emergency translation services

Medical provider locations abroad

Emergency cash advances

During international travel, these services become particularly valuable. Some premium cards even offer emergency medical evacuation coverage worth up to $100,000 – a benefit that could prove invaluable during health emergencies abroad.

Entertainment and lifestyle perks

Premium credit cards increasingly offer lifestyle benefits that extend beyond traditional rewards:

Presale access to concert and event tickets

Complimentary streaming service subscriptions

Food delivery service memberships

Exclusive restaurant reservations

Special access to sporting events

Premium shopping discounts

VIP concert experiences

These entertainment perks often include preferred seating and exclusive access to sold-out events, providing experiences that might otherwise be unavailable at any price.

Identity protection and security

Modern credit cards have evolved to include comprehensive security features:

Real-time fraud monitoring

Zero liability for unauthorized charges

Virtual card numbers for online shopping

Identity theft resolution services

Credit score monitoring

Dark web monitoring

These security features can help prevent fraud and resolve identity theft issues, potentially saving cardholders from significant financial losses and hours of hassle.

Maximizing your card’s value

To take full advantage of these benefits:

Review your card’s benefits guide thoroughly

Register for online account access to track offers

Save receipts for major purchases

Contact your card’s benefit administrator before filing claims

Keep track of promotion calendars

Set calendar reminders for time-sensitive benefits

Benefits vary significantly between cards and issuers. Premium cards typically offer more comprehensive coverage, though many no-annual-fee cards include valuable protections as well.

The future of credit card benefits

Credit card benefits continue to evolve, with issuers increasingly focusing on digital services and lifestyle perks. New benefits emerging include:

Enhanced streaming service credits

Expanded work-from-home benefits

Sustainable shopping rewards

Digital currency rewards

Enhanced mobile device protection

Expanded online shopping protections

These newer benefits reflect changing consumer habits and needs, suggesting that credit card perks will continue to adapt to modern lifestyles.

Making informed choices

Understanding available benefits helps cardholders make better decisions about which cards to keep, use, and apply for. While annual fees can seem steep, the combined value of these lesser-known benefits often exceeds the cost several times over.

Smart consumers should periodically review their cards’ benefits and consider whether they’re taking full advantage of available perks. Sometimes, the most valuable credit card benefits are hiding in plain sight.

