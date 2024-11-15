Philadelphia Eagles prove they’re still kings of the NFC East

The Philadelphia Eagles strengthened their NFC East lead Thursday night, defeating the Washington Commanders 26-18 at Lincoln Financial Field. This matchup looked different from recent years – instead of the Dallas Cowboys battling Philadelphia for division supremacy, it was Washington with a chance to challenge for the NFC East crown.

The Eagles scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from the second-place Commanders. Quarterback Jalen Hurts gave Philadelphia the lead with a touchdown run to begin the fourth quarter, and the Eagles never looked back. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, after a slow start, broke out for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone.

Brian Robinson Jr.’s 1-yard touchdown run gave the Commanders an early lead, but their typically spectacular offense couldn’t find rhythm against the Eagles. The struggles started with quarterback play – unusual for Rookie of the Year favorite Jayden Daniels’s season so far. Despite his stellar start to 2024, Daniels’s performance Thursday was his worst as a pro.

His receivers totaled just four receptions and 28 yards, highlighting his passing struggles. Daniels’s running game, typically a strength, remained stifled for a second straight week. He’s managed only 13 yards rushing in two games as defenses keep him pocket-bound. Washington’s offense has now been held under 300 yards in consecutive weeks, though against Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, two of the NFL’s best defenses.

The NFL and especially the NFC should be on high alert about the Eagles. They’re resembling their Super Bowl form from two seasons ago. Hurts is again an MVP candidate, approaching the rare 20/20 club with 20 rushing touchdowns and 20 passing touchdowns. His receivers, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, are fully healthy, unlike last year. But Barkley ties it all together. If the Eagles make it back to the Super Bowl, their midseason addition of the explosive back will be a major reason why.