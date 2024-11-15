Wells Fargo returns as official financial partner for Florida Blue Classic

ORLANDO, Florida (Friday, Nov. 15, 2024) — The Florida Classic Consortium is pleased to announce that Wells Fargo will return as the Official Financial Services and Banking Partner of the Florida Blue Florida Classic in 2024.

The highly anticipated annual event, managed by Florida Citrus Sports, shines a spotlight on the nation’s premier HBCU football rivalry, bringing together supporters, students and alumni of Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) and Florida A&M University (FAMU) each fall in the heart of Downtown Orlando. The 2024 contest is set to kick off on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium, home of the Classic since 1997.

As part of the agreement, Wells Fargo also returns alongside Florida Blue as a presenting sponsor of the Florida Classic Consortium Kickoff Luncheon. The luncheon is a longstanding event held the afternoon before the players take the field, bringing the participating teams together along with fans, sponsors and community leaders to break bread and celebrate the history and proud traditions of both institutions.

“We’re back at the Florida Classic, and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to connect with students, alumni, and fans to share more information about our products and services, including the groundbreaking HBCU Legends Collection debit card program,” Wells Fargo Senior Diversity & Inclusion Consultant Dewey Norwood said. “Working with highly respected institutions like B-CU and FAMU of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, as well as other HBCUs, is a top priority for our institution. Since 2012, we have provided more than $40 million in scholarships and programs at HBCUs or with organizations that support them.”

Wells Fargo’s activations throughout Florida Blue Florida Classic Week also include a presence at the game’s legendary pregame FanFest on Tinker Field—where Wells Fargo’s involvement goes beyond sponsorship; it represents a deep commitment to fostering financial literacy and opportunities within the HBCU community.

At FanFest, Wells Fargo’s interactive booth will allow fans to learn about the bank, including career opportunities for students, graduates, and seasoned business professionals. The booth will also provide valuable information for students and alumni through Wells Fargo’s CollegeSTEPS® program, which offers tools and resources tailored for college success. The HBCU Legends Collection debit card program, featuring a special Florida Classic design, allows customers to select this unique card at no cost.

Additional Wells Fargo programming also includes the HBCU Conversation Series presented by Wells Fargo, which returns for another year in 2024. This year’s program will offer guidance, tips and strategies to students and parents through an informative webinar focused on Small Business.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wells Fargo back as the official banking partner for the Florida Blue Florida Classic,” said Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports, which manages the Florida Blue Florida Classic at the direction of the universities. “Wells Fargo’s dedication to community engagement and their commitment to supporting HBCUs makes this partnership a natural fit. Together, we look forward to creating an unforgettable experience for the Classic’s loyal fans, while also creating opportunities that leave a lasting positive impact.”

For more information on the Florida Blue Florida Classic— including luncheon, Battle of the Bands and game ticket information—please visit FloridaClassic.org.

About Florida Citrus Sports

Florida Citrus Sports is a not-for-profit event management organization dedicated to positively impacting the Orlando region while enhancing the quality of life in Central Florida through world-class events, including the Camping World Kickoff, the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Florida Blue Florida Classic and the Florida Cup & FC Series. For more information, visit FloridaCitrusSports.com.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 34 on Fortune’s 2024 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com