Snoop Dogg celebrates Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ for uniting the West Coast

In a recent live episode of “Drink Champs” at ComplexCon 2024, Snoop Dogg shared his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, “Not Like Us,” aimed at Drake. The Long Beach legend emphasized that rather than viewing the track as a mere diss, it should be recognized as a significant moment that fostered unity among West Coast artists.

The impact of ‘Not Like Us’

Snoop Dogg, who was joined by the iconic Dr. Dre during the event, reflected on how Lamar’s song has galvanized the West Coast hip-hop scene. He stated, “It unified the West. So it may have been disrespectful, but it’s hip-hop, so it’s part of hip-hop.” This perspective highlights the complex nature of hip-hop culture, where competition can lead to collaboration and solidarity.

A concert of unity

During Lamar’s concert, “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends,” held in Inglewood, California, Dr. Dre took the stage to introduce Kendrick’s track. Although Snoop was not present, he made it clear that he did not take sides in the ongoing feud. This underscores Snoop’s desire to maintain neutrality while recognizing the broader implications of the music.

Bridging divides

Snoop further elaborated on the positive outcomes of Lamar’s track, noting that it led to a sense of camaraderie among rival gangs. He mentioned, “The Bloods had a peace treaty. You had certain Crip gangs that came together and became, you know, real friends as opposed to being enemies.” This sentiment reflects the power of music to transcend barriers and promote peace within communities.

ComplexCon 2024: A celebration of culture

ComplexCon 2024, held in Las Vegas, was a vibrant celebration of hip-hop culture, featuring live performances from major artists such as Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and Metro Boomin. The festival also attracted a plethora of celebrities, including Gunna, Big Sean and Lil Yachty, who participated in various events throughout the weekend.

Looking ahead: ComplexCon’s expansion

As ComplexCon wraps up, plans for next year are already in motion. The festival will not only return to Las Vegas but will also expand to Hong Kong, with Daniel Arsham appointed as the global creative director. This expansion signals a growing recognition of the festival’s importance in celebrating and promoting hip-hop culture on a global scale.

Snoop Dogg’s reflections on Lamar’s “Not Like Us” highlight the intricate dynamics of hip-hop, where competition can lead to unity and collaboration. As the West Coast continues to evolve, the power of music remains a vital force in bridging divides and fostering community. With events like ComplexCon, the future of hip-hop looks promising, bringing together artists and fans from all walks of life.