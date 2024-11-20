Storm Reid confirms exit from ‘Euphoria’ season 3

Storm Reid has recently made headlines with a significant update regarding her role in the highly anticipated third season of HBO’s hit series, “Euphoria.” Fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting news about the new season, and Reid’s announcement has sparked a wave of reactions across social media.

Storm Reid’s exciting yet bittersweet update

On Nov. 20, during an exclusive interview with Rotten Tomatoes at the Governor Awards, Reid expressed her excitement for the upcoming season but also revealed that her character, Gia, will not be returning. “Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning to the third season, but I am so so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show — to HBO,” she stated. Reid emphasized her gratitude for being part of such a cultural phenomenon, saying, “Euphoria’s a really special thing, and I’m so glad that that’s a part of my legacy.”

Social media reactions: Mixed feelings from fans

Reid’s announcement has led to a flurry of reactions on social media, particularly on X. Many fans expressed their concerns about the direction of the show without Gia, who is Rue’s sister. One user questioned, “this just makes me wonder how far in the future and where Rue is in season 3 … why would her sister not be in her life???” Another fan lamented the missed opportunity to explore Rue’s evolving relationships with her sister and mother, stating, “Shame, seeing how Rue’s relationship with her sister (and mother) evolved would have been the only thing I’d be interested in.”

Conversely, some fans went as far as to call for HBO to cancel the show entirely, expressing their dissatisfaction with the changes. Comments like “Yall cancel it im being so fr” and “Just cancel the show at this point” reflect a segment of the audience that feels disheartened by the news.

What’s next for ‘Euphoria’ season 3?

Filming for season three of “Euphoria” was put on hold earlier this year. During this hiatus, cast members were allowed to pursue other acting opportunities. According to Deadline, the show is projected to return in 2025, with production reportedly set to begin in January 2025.

Despite the changes, HBO executive Casey Bloys confirmed that all the show’s actors would be returning to set, although the network has not commented on Reid’s departure or the implications for the storyline. This leaves fans wondering how the absence of Gia will affect the narrative and character dynamics in the new season.

A new chapter for ‘Euphoria’

Reid’s exit from “Euphoria” marks a significant shift for the series, which has captivated audiences with its raw portrayal of teenage life and complex relationships. While her departure raises questions about the future of Rue’s character development, it also opens the door for new storylines and character arcs. As fans await the return of the show, they are left to ponder how these changes will shape the narrative landscape of “Euphoria” moving forward.