Rising actress Storm Reid wins 1st Emmy Award

Storm Reid has a officially arrived.

The 20-year-old actress, known for her starring roles in A Wrinkle In Time and HBO’s “Euphoria,” took home an Emmy award for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series recognizing her work on HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama “The Last of Us,” at the 75th annual Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Dec. 6.

A tearful Reid, in somewhat of a blissful shock, accepted her award and thanked family, friends, and her team. “I’m such a mess,” she said. “This is proof you can do anything. I’m just a young girl from Atlanta, Georgia,”

“I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into when I signed on to be Riley in The Last of Us, Reid told the media backstage. “I knew it was going to be special, but I didn’t know it was gonna be quite this special.”

In the episode entitled “Left Behind,” Reid plays Riley Abel, best friend and long-time crush of main character Ellie (Bella Ramsey). The pair find themselves in rival groups but their friendship remains solid even if outside circumstances chip away at it.

“I’m just so grateful to the show for allowing me to really, re-fall in love with storytelling,” she continued. “It’s not that I fell out of love with storytelling, but I think my role in The Last of Us really reinforced my love and passion to be able to tell meaningful stories and to be a representation for young women, young Black women, young, queer Black women. I’m grateful to Bella, Craig [Mazin] and the entire team for making the show. It was absolutely special to watch and I always say that I feel like I would be a big fan of the show, even if I wasn’t a part of the show.”

The “Left Behind” episode of “The Last of Us” was an immediate fan favorite and ratings success pulling in almost eight million viewers on its first day of release.

“The Last of Us” is currently streaming on (HBO) Max.