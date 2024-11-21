‘Cooking Up Conversation’ series bridges health and wealth in Black communities

The Global Black Economic Forum is making significant strides in addressing the critical intersection of health and wealth within Black communities through its innovative “Cooking Up Conversation” series. This initiative aims to foster discussions that lead to actionable solutions for the pressing economic and social issues that marginalized communities face. One of the most pressing issues highlighted is the often-overlooked relationship between health disparities and economic opportunities.

The importance of health in wealth building

Throughout the year, the Global Black Economic Forum has hosted a series of curated conversations that delve into various aspects of economic empowerment. A pivotal event took place in August on Martha’s Vineyard, in collaboration with the National Medical Fellowships (NMF). This event featured Michellene Davis, a prominent leader in health care advocacy, who has been recognized as one of the “Top 25 Most Influential Minority Leaders in Health care” by Modern Healthcare magazine.

Davis’s organization is dedicated to increasing the representation of Black, Indigenous and other physicians of color through scholarships, mentorship and leadership training in clinical research. The discussions during this event underscored two critical data points: the impending physician shortage in the U.S. and the demographic shift towards a majority non-white population. These trends highlight the urgent need for diversity in the health care workforce, as studies indicate that patients of color experience better health outcomes when treated by racially and ethnically diverse doctors.

Addressing health care disparities

Despite the clear need for more diverse healthcare providers, the percentage of Black physicians in the U.S. has only increased by a mere 4 percent over the past 120 years. This sluggish growth is alarming, especially in light of the ongoing challenges to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. As the health care landscape continues to evolve, it is crucial to address these disparities to improve health outcomes, which in turn can enhance economic opportunities for Black communities.

Leveraging economic opportunities in tourism

In addition to health care, the Global Black Economic Forum also focused on economic opportunities in tourism, particularly in light of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. This event presents a unique chance for local businesses, especially those led by entrepreneurs of color, to capitalize on increased visibility and sales. The forum hosted a conversation with Chantel Francois, president of the East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau, who shared insights on how local businesses can leverage global events to boost their presence.

Francois emphasized the importance of partnerships with event organizers, teams and athletes to enhance brand awareness. She also noted that city officials must collaborate with various stakeholders to ensure the safety of tourists while maximizing economic opportunities for the local community. Creating a sense of community pride is essential, as it fosters a connection between travelers and local businesses, encouraging ongoing engagement.

Planning for future success

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has the potential to inject millions of dollars into communities of color, making it imperative for businesses to start planning now. By preparing for this significant event, entrepreneurs can position themselves to take advantage of the economic benefits it will bring.

The Global Black Economic Forum’s “Cooking Up Conversation” series is a vital platform for addressing the intertwined issues of health and wealth in Black communities. By focusing on increasing diversity in health care and leveraging economic opportunities in tourism, the forum is paving the way for a more equitable future. As we move forward, it is essential to continue these conversations and take actionable steps towards creating lasting change.

Alphonso David is a civil rights attorney and the President and CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum.