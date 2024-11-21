The Black Promoters Collective is turning back the clock with The Millennium Tour 2025, bringing together some of R&B and hip-hop’s most prominent names from the 2000s for a nationwide tour.

Headlined by multi-platinum artists Trey Songz, Omarion, and Bow Wow, the tour promises to deliver a nostalgic blend of R&B hits and hip-hop classics that defined a generation. The announcement comes as R&B continues its resurgence in popular culture.

The male-dominated lineup reads like a who’s who of 2000s R&B, featuring Ray J, known for hits like “One Wish,” and Sammie, who captured hearts with “I Like It.” Bobby V and Pleasure P round out the R&B contingent, bringing their smooth vocals and chart-topping tracks to the stage.

Adding a harder edge to the tour’s sound, rappers Plies, Boosie, and the Ying Yang Twins will inject their Southern-flavored hip-hop into the mix. Special guest Rick Ross, the Miami kingpin known for his luxurious rap anthems, is set to elevate the star power even further.

Singer Nivea, the sole female performer, stands ready to represent the women who helped shape the millennium’s sound. Her inclusion adds a crucial feminine perspective to the tour’s narrative, with hits like “Don’t Mess With My Man” and “Complicated” sure to resonate with audiences.

This tour represents more than just a concert series. It’s a celebration of an era that changed R&B and hip-hop forever. These artists helped define the sound of the 2000s, and fans will be excited about the magic they will bring to the stage.

The tour kicks off March 7 in Louisville, Ky., marking the beginning of what promises to be one of 2025’s most anticipated musical events. Fan pre-sales begin Nov. 21, with general public tickets available starting Nov. 22.

For many of these artists, The Millennium Tour 2025 represents a full-circle moment. Omarion and Bow Wow, who previously collaborated on hits like “Let Me Hold You,” will reunite on stage again as they co-headlined the Millennium 2021 tour. Trey Songz will bring his extensive catalog of R&B hits to the mix.

The tour follows a trend of successful nostalgia-driven concerts that have dominated the live music scene in recent years. However, The Millennium Tour 2025 distinguishes itself by bringing together artists who not only defined an era but continue to influence today’s music landscape.

Fans can visit the Black Promoters Collective website or major ticketing platforms for tour dates and ticket information.