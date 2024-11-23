Cynthia Erivo hides her innovative fitness watch in ‘Wicked’ costume

Cynthia Erivo wore her fitness watch underneath her Elphaba costume on the set of ‘Wicked‘ to ensure she got her daily steps in. This dedication to fitness mirrors a growing trend among performers who maintain strict health regimens during demanding production schedules.

The 37-year-old actress plays the Wicked Witch of the West alongside Ariana Grande’s Glinda The Good Witch in the two-part big-screen adaptation of the Broadway classic and the self-professed “fitness freak” admits nothing was going to stop her achieving her daily step count whilst filming the fantasy film. The musical adaptation, with a budget exceeding $100 million, is one of the most anticipated theatrical releases of the year.

Speaking on ‘WTF With Marc Maron’, she was asked if she had her Fitbit on underneath her witch ensemble and she replied: “Yes.” The use of fitness trackers has become increasingly common on film sets, with many performers using them to maintain their health goals during long shooting days.

“I did. I am not even joking. I am being so serious,” she said when asked if she checked it. “I had it on me all day. I can either put it in my boot by my ankle, because that is where my pulse is, or I put it on my hip.” Health experts note that maintaining consistent movement during sedentary work environments can significantly improve overall well-being.

Even on her break, Cynthia didn’t sit still. Her commitment to fitness aligns with research showing that regular movement during work hours can boost energy levels and mental clarity.

“You are just trying to get the steps in full-stop. If we are on a break, I am not sitting down I am getting my steps in,” she said. Studies indicate that achieving 10,000 steps daily can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by up to 20%.

Cynthia admits being on movie sets can make you “sedentary” so she tries to keep on the move as much as possible. Film production days typically last 12-14 hours, making it challenging for cast and crew to maintain active lifestyles.

“That’s the thing on set sometimes, you can fall into being really sedentary and just not moving and waiting,” she said. The entertainment industry has seen a growing focus on workplace wellness, with many productions now incorporating dedicated movement breaks.

The Tony Award-winning star recently revealed that she didn’t go to the bathroom at all when she was in her costume. This level of dedication to maintaining the integrity of complex costumes is common in large-scale productions, where costume changes can take considerable time.

Speaking on the Broadway Podcast Network’s ‘Wicked’ podcast, ‘Sentimental Men’, she said: “I don’t go to the bathroom. Once I’m in that costume – and this is probably a terrible idea – and the harness is on, I’m not doing it. I’m not dealing with it. There’s too many layers. I’m not dealing with it. I’m not going to the bathroom. It is what it is.” The elaborate costume, designed by multiple award-winning costume designers, reportedly takes over an hour to put on completely.

The highly anticipated ‘Wicked’ adaptation represents a significant milestone in Erivo’s career, following her acclaimed performances in ‘The Color Purple’ and ‘Harriet’. Her role as Elphaba requires not only physical stamina but also vocal endurance, as the character performs some of musical theater’s most demanding songs.

Industry insiders have praised Erivo’s commitment to maintaining peak physical condition during filming, noting that the demanding schedule of movie musicals requires exceptional endurance. The production, which wrapped principal photography in early 2024, involved numerous complex dance sequences and aerial stunts, making physical fitness particularly crucial.

The movie’s costume department worked closely with the actors to ensure their comfort during long shooting days, incorporating innovative design solutions to accommodate necessary equipment like fitness trackers. This attention to detail reflects the evolution of costume design in modern filmmaking, where practical considerations must balance with aesthetic requirements.

‘Wicked’, based on Gregory Maguire’s novel and the subsequent Broadway musical, has already generated significant buzz in the entertainment industry, with early footage receiving positive reactions from test audiences. The film’s first part is scheduled for release in November 2024, with the second part following in 2025.