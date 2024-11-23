Lil Wayne and GloRilla lead College Football Playoff concert series in Atlanta

The convergence of sports and music reaches new heights as the College Football Playoff announces its signature concert series, AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!. The event brings together an eclectic mix of musical talents, headlined by five-time Grammy winner Lil Wayne, rising hip-hop sensation GloRilla, and Latin pop superstar Camila Cabello. Set against the backdrop of Atlanta’s prestigious State Farm Arena, this cultural celebration kicks off January 18, 2024, promising an unprecedented fusion of athletic spirit and musical artistry. The carefully curated lineup represents a diverse range of musical genres, reflecting Atlanta’s rich cultural heritage and its status as a hub for both sports and entertainment.

Atlanta’s dynamic championship weekend

The timing of this year’s concert series amplifies its significance, aligning with a trifecta of notable events: the College Football Playoff National Championship game, the presidential inauguration, and Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. This convergence transforms Atlanta into an epicenter of celebration, bringing together diverse audiences from across the nation. The city’s reputation for hosting major sporting events and cultural celebrations makes it the perfect venue for this momentous occasion. Local businesses, hotels, and entertainment districts are preparing for an influx of visitors, with economic experts predicting significant benefits for the region.

Dual-night entertainment spectacle

The series unfolds across two distinctive nights, each carefully curated to showcase different musical genres. January 18 positions itself as a landmark evening for hip-hop enthusiasts, with Lil Wayne and GloRilla commanding the stage. Lil Wayne, bringing over two decades of hip-hop excellence, is expected to perform hits from his extensive catalog, while Memphis native GloRilla brings her fresh perspective and dynamic energy to the stage. The following evening transitions to a pop-centric atmosphere, featuring Camila Cabello alongside emerging artists Myles Smith and Knox. Cabello’s Latin-infused pop sound, combined with the fresh talent of Smith and Knox, creates a musical journey that spans generations and genres. Each performer brings their unique style and energy, ensuring an unforgettable experience for concert-goers.

Enhanced game day experience

Beyond the main concert series, the celebration extends to the Allstate Championship Tailgate, where country music takes the spotlight. Country sensation Kane Brown and rising star Ashley Cooke will perform at the Georgia International Plaza and The Home Depot Backyard, adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This exclusive performance adds another layer to the championship experience, available only to game ticket holders. The tailgate area will feature multiple stages, interactive fan experiences, and local food vendors, creating an immersive pre-game atmosphere. The venue’s layout has been specially designed to accommodate both intimate performances and large-scale production numbers, ensuring optimal viewing experiences for all attendees.

Legacy of excellence

The concert series builds upon a distinguished history of memorable performances. Previous years have featured an impressive roster of artists including Lenny Kravitz, Jack Harlow, Latto, Saweetie, Pitbull, Doja Cat, Usher, Meghan Trainor, and Sting. This legacy of excellence sets high expectations for this year’s performances. The event has become known for its ability to bring together diverse musical talents, creating unique collaborations and unexpected moments that become part of college football championship lore. The production team has incorporated cutting-edge sound and lighting technology to enhance the concert experience, with state-of-the-art visual effects and immersive audio systems.

Essential attendance information

Ticket sales commence November 25 at 10 a.m. ET, with anticipation of high demand reflecting the event’s prestigious status. Various ticket packages will be available, including VIP experiences that offer exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities and premium viewing locations. Security measures have been enhanced to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees, with clear guidelines regarding permitted items and venue access. Transportation options have been coordinated with local authorities to facilitate smooth ingress and egress, including dedicated shuttle services and expanded public transit operations. The combination of championship football and world-class entertainment positions the College Football Playoff concert series as a defining moment in Atlanta’s cultural calendar, promising memories that will last long after the final note fades.