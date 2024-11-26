Clock this! Flavor Flav’s Olympic torch dreams are totally lit!

Flavor Flav will be a torch bearer at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. The announcement comes as part of LA28’s initiative to blend sports with entertainment and cultural diversity, making it one of the most anticipated Olympic events in recent history.

The 65-year-old hip-hop artist, who sponsored the US women’s and men’s water polo teams at this year’s Paris Olympics, has received the greenlight to perform the honor in four years, and the star admitted it is a “bragging right.” His support of Olympic sports has extended beyond mere sponsorship, contributing to the growing connection between hip-hop culture and athletics.

Flavor Flav with something to brag about?

“In 2028, when the Olympics come to L.A., your boy Flavor Flav is going to be able to carry the torch,” he said in a Bluesky chat. The platform has become increasingly popular for celebrity announcements, with over 2 million active users.

“It’s a bragging right!. It’s going down for real.”

He shared the video on the social media site, and added the caption: “Word on the skeets,,, Flavor Flav gonna be carrying the Olympic torch on the LA streets,!!! #LA28” The post quickly went viral, gathering thousands of reactions within hours.

In August, the Public Enemy member revealed he had applied to be an official torch bearer at the 2028 Games. The Olympic torch relay traditionally covers thousands of miles and involves hundreds of torchbearers from various walks of life.

“I put my bid in already,” he said on the podcast ‘Politickin’ with Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch, and Doug Hendrickson.’ “I said, ‘If Snoop can carry the torch in Paris – come on, man – Flav can carry that bad boy in LA, and Snoop did a fantastic job, man.” The podcast, which regularly features discussions about sports and culture, has over 500,000 monthly listeners.

Fellow hip hop legend Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams were both torch bearers at Paris 2024, and they followed in the footsteps of the likes of Spice Girls singer Mel C, music producer Mark Ronson and late singer and actress Olivia Newton-John. The inclusion of entertainment figures in Olympic ceremonies has become increasingly common, reflecting the Games’ evolution into a global cultural event.

Flav made a bronze clock for gymnast

Flav recently made a bronze clock for U.S. Olympian Jordan Chiles, to replace the Paris 2024 bronze medal she was ordered to return, after her coach made her appeal four seconds too late. This gesture demonstrated his ongoing support for Olympic athletes and his connection to the sporting community.

The “Fight the Power” hitmaker Flav shared the clock on social media, and wrote: “USA gonna Fight The Powers that be. but in the meantime between time, I gots yo back @jordanchiles Hit me up.” The post garnered widespread support from both music and sports fans alike.

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is expected to be one of the most innovative and culturally diverse Games in Olympic history. The city’s rich entertainment heritage and multicultural background will be prominently featured throughout the event, which is projected to attract over 500,000 visitors.

Flavor Flav’s selection as a torchbearer represents a broader trend of incorporating hip-hop culture into mainstream sporting events. His participation follows a long tradition of celebrities carrying the Olympic torch, dating back to the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

The Olympic torch relay, a tradition that began in 1936, symbolizes the connection between the ancient and modern Olympic Games. The flame is lit in Olympia, Greece, and travels to the host city through various countries, carried by individuals who represent different aspects of culture, sports, and society.

Los Angeles 2028 will mark the third time the city has hosted the Summer Olympics, following successful Games in 1932 and 1984. The organizing committee has emphasized the importance of making these Olympics accessible and relevant to younger generations, with hip-hop culture playing a significant role in this strategy.

The inclusion of Flavor Flav, a founding member of Public Enemy and influential figure in hip-hop history, adds another layer of cultural significance to the LA28 Olympics. His participation is expected to help bridge the gap between traditional Olympic values and contemporary popular culture, potentially attracting new audiences to the Games.