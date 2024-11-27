Morgan State University achieves record enrollment

Morgan State University has made headlines once again, achieving a record enrollment for the fourth consecutive year and now standing as the third-largest HBCU in the United States. This remarkable growth reflects the institution’s commitment to providing transformative education and opportunities for its students.

Record-breaking enrollment figures

As of Fall 2024, Morgan State University boasts an impressive enrollment of 10,739 students, marking a significant 9.4 percent increase from the previous year. The university also welcomed 2,369 new students for the 2024-25 academic year, which is nearly a 4 percent rise compared to last year. This surge in enrollment is a clear indication of the university’s growing reputation and appeal among prospective students.

Transformative education and diverse programs

Morgan State University offers a diverse array of over 150 academic programs leading to baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral degrees, as well as certificates. In recent years, the university has expanded its curriculum by adding more than 30 new high-demand programs that are designed to meet the evolving needs of the workforce. Among the most popular majors declared by first-year students are nursing, psychology, management and business administration, biology and computer science.

Leadership insights on enrollment growth

According to 92Q, David K. Wilson, the president of Morgan State University, expressed pride in the institution’s achievements, stating, “Morgan’s record-breaking enrollment for Fall 2024 is a testament to the growing recognition of the transformative education and opportunities we offer. The enthusiasm reflected in the 24,000-plus applications we received underscores our mission’s impact and our brand’s strength.” Wilson emphasized the dedication of the faculty, staff and alumni in making Morgan a premier destination for students from across the nation and around the world.

Kara Turner, Ph.D., the senior vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Success, added that the university’s strategic initiatives and focus on affordability have played crucial roles in attracting students. The university has surpassed its enrollment goals six years ahead of schedule, showcasing the relevance of its academic offerings.

Commitment to student success

Morgan State University’s commitment to student success extends beyond academics. The institution is dedicated to providing a supportive environment that fosters personal and professional growth. With modernized campus facilities and a focus on affordability, Morgan State is well-positioned to continue attracting a diverse student body.

Recognition and future prospects

The university’s achievements have not gone unnoticed. Morgan State has been recognized among WalletHub’s 2024 Top 10 Best Colleges in Maryland, further solidifying its reputation as a leading educational institution. As Morgan State continues to break barriers and set new benchmarks, it remains committed to empowering students to achieve academic excellence and make meaningful contributions to society.

Morgan State University’s record enrollment is a significant milestone that reflects its commitment to providing quality education and fostering a diverse and inclusive community. As the university continues to grow and evolve, it stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity for students seeking to transform their lives through education.