The Weeknd announces Rose Bowl show

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye announces a one-night performance at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Stadium for Jan. 25, 2025, following the Jan. 24 release of his album Hurry Up Tomorrow, potentially his final project under The Weeknd moniker.

The stadium show promises unprecedented production design with an in-the-round stage setup occupying the entire floor. Tickets go on sale Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. PT, with significant demand expected given the show’s unique format and timing.

Hurry Up Tomorrow accompanies a film featuring The Weeknd alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. The project continues narratives from his albums After Hours and Dawn FM, including singles “Dancing In The Flames,” “Timeless” with Playboi Carti and “São Paulo” featuring Anitta.

In a revealing W Magazine interview, Tesfaye expressed readiness to “close the Weeknd chapter,” suggesting future music may be released under his given name. This announcement adds significance to both the album and concert, potentially marking the end of an era in his career.

The Rose Bowl performance will showcase innovative stage production, building on Tesfaye’s history of groundbreaking live shows. The concert’s timing — immediately following the album release — suggests fans might witness the first live performances of new material.

The project’s multimedia approach — combining film and music — reflects Tesfaye’s continued artistic evolution. His transition from The Weeknd persona would follow a career that has produced defining hits like “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears.”

The concert announcement comes amid growing anticipation for both the album and film. The combination of new music, cinematic elements and revolutionary stage design positions this as a landmark moment in contemporary music entertainment.

This potential farewell to The Weeknd persona coincides with Tesfaye’s increasing involvement in other creative ventures, including film production and soundtrack work. The Rose Bowl show may serve as both a celebration of his past achievements and a preview of his artistic future.

The timing of the album release and concert suggests careful planning to maximize impact. With just one day between the album drop and the live performance, fans will experience both the recorded and live versions of the new material in quick succession.

Industry observers note this could represent one of the most significant artist transformations in recent music history, as Tesfaye potentially concludes his decade-defining run as The Weeknd while charting a new course under his given name.