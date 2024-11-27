The Weeknd announces concert and album release date; his latest broken record

The Weeknd plans to kick off off 2025 with a new album and stadium concert. The Grammy-winning artist’s sixth studio album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” will release on Jan. 24, completing a trilogy that includes “After Hours” (2020) and “Dawn FM” (2022).

The artist has already released three singles from the upcoming album: “Dancing in the Flames,” “Timeless” featuring Playboi Carti, and “São Paulo” with Brazilian superstar Anitta.

Following the album release, The Weeknd will perform a one-night show at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 25. The concert will feature an in-the-round staging format utilizing the entire stadium floor. Tickets go on sale at theweeknd.com at 1 p.m. EST on Dec. 2. Cash App Visa cardholders will receive special access to premium tickets and discounted merchandise.

The announcement comes as The Weeknd achieves another milestone, becoming the first artist to have 21 songs reach one billion Spotify plays. His collaboration with Ariana Grande, “Love Me Harder,” is the latest track to join this elite group. The achievement extends his lead over Drake, who previously tied with him at 17 songs before The Weeknd pulled ahead.

Other songs in his billion-stream catalog include “Often,” “Reminder,” “Heartless,” “Die For You,” “The Hills,” “Call Out My Name” and “Can’t Feel My Face.” His hit “Blinding Lights” remains Spotify’s most-streamed song ever, with more than 4.5 billion plays.