Drake changed music forever in 2011. On Nov. 15, 2011, he released his second studio album, and since then he’s been on top of the rap game. Drake’s Take Care was a moment for everybody. I remember being a sophomore in high school at the time, and the album came at the perfect time as I was dealing with my first heartbreak. A lot of people have similar story or reason for why they loved Take Care, and 13 years later I can honestly say the album hits harder than ever. These are my top four songs on Take Care in 2024.

4. ‘Marvin’s Room’

No song defines Drake and the entire Take Care era better than “Marvin’s Room.” The song which became the ultimate get-your-girl-back anthem became the anthem of the album and arguably the most successful single. As he cried for his ex back, we did too, and it proved Drake could pull at heartstrings better than most. He would use the signature style he would become known for, sing the first two verses and the chorus, and then deliver a masterful rap verse to close out the song.

Standout bars: “I need you right now, are you down to listen to me/Too many drinks have been given to me/I got some women that’s living off me/paid for their flights and hotels I’m ashamed”

3. ‘Lord Knows,’ featuring Rick Ross

Thirteen years later and “Lord Knows” is still bar for bar one of Drake’s hardest songs ever. The energy he brought, the delivery was perfect and of course the brutal honesty we love from Drake was on full display here. Take Care was definitely more on the R&B side, but “Lord Knows” was the song that proved can still rap with the best of them, if not out-rapping them. He was fed up on this song, tired of the rumors with women, tired of the trash talk from his peers, and tired of the lack of respect he was receiving as a rapper. He let out his heart on this track, and a decade later it still stands as one of his best rapping songs ever.

“I’m hearing all of the jokes I know that they tryna push me/I know that showing emotion don’t ever mean I’m a p—-/know that i don’t make music for N—– who don’t get p—-/ so those are the ones I count on to diss me or overlook me”

2. ‘Crew Love,’ featuring The Weeknd

The greatest song this duo made together before their falling out is easily “Crew Love.” The song opens up with the Weeknd crooning a magnificent verse. He opens the verse singing about his party habits and why the girls in the room keep bothering him, while all he wants to do is get high. Drake follows up with a masterful rapping verse where he gets super honest about finally making it. He talks about regretting not going to college but honestly he doesn’t mind it now that he has finally made it as a rapper. It’s one of those classic Drake songs with a replay value that might never fade, and this song still getting played in the club 13 years later proves that.

“The realest niggas say your lyrics do s— for me/ I told my story made HIStory/Tell them I’ma need reservations for 20/ I’ve never really been one for the preservation of money”

1. ‘Look What You Done’

The best Drake is when he gets introspective and that’s why 13 years later, this is the best song on the album. Drake gets super honest and vulnerable on the first verse, addressing his mother and their strained relationship as he was trying to figure it all out. His situation was a little worse, as his mom was dealing with health issues which put more on Drake’s back to make it. Throughout that first verse, Drake works his way through his early rap journey including meeting Lil Wayne for the first time and making his classic So Far Gone mixtape. The second verse he addresses his strained relationship with his dad and how he went from being a teenage star on Degrassi to finally switching to rap music and it working out. Thirteen years later and it’s still one of the most honest and sincere Drake songs we might ever get from him. 10/10

“And My father living in Memphis now, I can’t come this way/ over some minor charges and child support that just wasn’t paid, damn/boo hoo sad story, Black American dad story”