SleazyWorld Go’s versatility shines on ‘More Than A Shooter’ album

SleazyWorld Go is growing up. The 26-year-old rapper from Kansas City, MO, is a father and wants the world to know he’s now More Than A Shooter.

The album has 23 songs, and he spoke to rolling out about it all on release day.

What was your thought process through the creation of this album?

My thought process on this album was really like, “What’s the best way I can tell my story and show them who I am through my music?”

Even with the More Than A Shooter, I feel like people judge me based on what they see or what they’ve heard. With this album, title and all of that, I wanted to open up more because I’ve never really opened up about who I was to the world. I just came in the game and they saw one image of me. They didn’t really know anything too much about me.

So even with the trailer, I have my kids at the end of the trailer. I also do a lot of stuff for the community. When you listen to the songs on this album, I have songs for the females, I have songs for depression, and I have songs for girls who deal with insecurities.

I’m just showing I’m more than who you may [have] thought I was.

I want to follow up on your songs about depression. That’s a theme I hear in many drill music projects. It’s another side of the lifestyle presented in the music. What do you want to say to kids who aren’t from less fortunate communities but still glamorize the drill lifestyle?

No matter where you’re from, we all deal with our different types of battles, so I don’t judge it too much, but I do feel like people who aren’t born into that look at it wrong because they think it’s cool to be in … [If someone] grew up in the suburbs, but their family’s horrible, they might start looking at [people who have close families but live in poverty] like, “D—. I want to be there where they are because they have a close family. I changed this just to experience that.”

So, you never really know why a person is intrigued or wants to know or be in your position. But [poverty is] definitely not something you want to be in or go through.

I wish I never went through it. I’m going to make sure my children never go through it.

Do you think growing as a father influenced the content of your music to start swaying away from drill?

Yeah. I will say, I love my kids. I love being a father. That’s one of my favorite things. That’s the most important thing to me in this world. Nothing comes before being a father for me. Any and everything else is after that. That’s just my heart.

I’m overprotective of my kids and that whole subject.

What else do you want to mention about this album?

Go stream the album if you haven’t streamed it. It’s going to be one of the greatest new projects that have come out this decade, man, and I’m stamping that.

You have Skilla Baby, Rob49 and Polo G on the album. Are there any other features?

No.

Why is this project so tight-knit?

I wanted to just put my music and sound on there because I had not dropped in two years. I was like, “It’s just me.”

Did you approach music differently after “Sleazy Flow (Remix)”?

When I made that song, I was at a point in my life where I reached this level I couldn’t get past, and I was just like, “What do I do next? I’ve been giving this s— my all. ” I ended up coming across that beat and made that song. It pushed me over that hump … and I feel like I’m at that point again in my career. This album is going to push me over.