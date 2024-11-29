Fans got a kick out of rapper DDG’s son Halo insinuating that his father was ripe in the armpits.

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, aka DDG, posted a video that has since gone viral that indicated that Halo was informing his father that he needed to go bathe.

Fans are smitten by the video.

“Lmaoooo that baby too funny fr,” said the first fan in the comments section of The Shade Room’s Instagram reposting of the video.

“One thing Halo is going to do is humble DDG! He is tooo adorable! ”

“He definitely called him musty ”

“He looked at the camera too like, “you really want me to tell them?!”

“It be ya own kids.”

“He had to double back to make sure he wasn’t Trippin ”

“Halo is funny without trying.”

DDG also produced a head-scratcher when the 27-year-old “Singing in Calabasas” rapper cut off his mustache and then shared his new look with his X fans in a selfie.

This time, fans mostly used memes to convey their dismay or disappointment with the clean face.