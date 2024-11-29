Fans got a kick out of rapper DDG’s son Halo insinuating that his father was ripe in the armpits.
Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, aka DDG, posted a video that has since gone viral that indicated that Halo was informing his father that he needed to go bathe.
Fans are smitten by the video.
- “Lmaoooo that baby too funny fr,” said the first fan in the comments section of The Shade Room’s Instagram reposting of the video.
- “One thing Halo is going to do is humble DDG! He is tooo adorable! ”
- “He definitely called him musty ”
- “He looked at the camera too like, “you really want me to tell them?!”
- “It be ya own kids.”
- “He had to double back to make sure he wasn’t Trippin ”
- “Halo is funny without trying.”
DDG also produced a head-scratcher when the 27-year-old “Singing in Calabasas” rapper cut off his mustache and then shared his new look with his X fans in a selfie.
This time, fans mostly used memes to convey their dismay or disappointment with the clean face.