Shannon Sharpe was drenched by a tidal wave of criticism for having his pet dog at his Thanksgiving dinner table, prompting the NFL Hall of Famer to clap back at his many critics.

The host of “Club Shay Shay” and “NightCap” podcasts posted a video for his 3 million Instagram followers that featured the obligatory ham, turkey, dressing and other items as he began his Thanksgiving prayer on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Many folks were distressed that Sharpe had a small Yorkie, dressed in an ivory and blue striped sweater with gold buttons, in his arms as those present bowed their heads. There’s also another image of Sharpe feeding a larger dog from his plate.

“Nasty. Hard stop. Table dirty. Hands dirty,” a stunned user wrote. A second person wrote, “I wouldn’t eat anything from his house!”

“Ewww a dog over the table WOW😮,” wrote a third respondent.

“Come on man I know your mother taught you better than that. A dog at the dinner table,” added a fourth person, while a fifth claimed Sharpe is lost: “Ninjas are messed up eating with a Dog in front of you, lack of knowledge of self, Brainwashed, we are a bunch of lost souls.”

Sharpe, who is armed with a booming baritone and often called bombastic for his proclivity to bloviate on his shows, has never shied from firing back at his critics.

The weekly guest host of ESPN’s “First Take” took to his X account to inform the critics of his table etiquette that he is unbothered by their opinions.

If anything, it seemed as if Sharpe enjoyed mixing it up with folks.

Sharpe also informed his detractors they will never have a chance to be repulsed by dogs at his table, mainly because they would never get an invite to see them in person.