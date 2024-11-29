Understanding metabolic age: 5 powerful ways to improve it

In the quest for optimal health, the concept of metabolic age has gained attention as a useful indicator of overall wellness. But what exactly is metabolic age, and how can it influence your health journey? This guide breaks down what metabolic age is, how it’s calculated, its significance, and practical steps you can take to improve it.

What is metabolic age?

Metabolic age compares your body’s metabolic efficiency to that of people with the same chronological age. It reflects how well your body uses energy, which can be influenced by diet, exercise, and body composition. According to Catherine J. Andersen, PhD, RDN, metabolic age is often determined by your basal metabolic rate (BMR), the number of calories your body needs at rest to maintain essential functions like breathing and circulation.

Understanding Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR)

BMR represents the calories your body requires for basic functions while at rest, excluding physical activity. It can be calculated using equations like the Mifflin-St. Jeor formula:

For individuals assigned female at birth (AFAB) :

(10×weight in kg)+(6.25×height in cm)−(5×age in years)−161(10 \times \text{weight in kg}) + (6.25 \times \text{height in cm}) – (5 \times \text{age in years}) – 161 ( 10 × weight in kg ) + ( 6.25 × height in cm ) − ( 5 × age in years ) − 161

: For individuals assigned male at birth (AMAB):

(10×weight in kg)+(6.25×height in cm)−(5×age in years)+5(10 \times \text{weight in kg}) + (6.25 \times \text{height in cm}) – (5 \times \text{age in years}) + 5 ( 10 × weight in kg ) + ( 6.25 × height in cm ) − ( 5 × age in years ) + 5

For example, a 30-year-old AFAB individual weighing 150 pounds (68 kg) and standing 5 feet (152.4 cm) tall would have a BMR of approximately 1,321.5 calories.

How to calculate your metabolic age

There is no standardized formula for determining metabolic age, but many rely on online calculators or fitness professionals. Bioelectrical impedance scales are commonly used to estimate metabolic age by measuring body fat and lean mass through a low-level electrical current.

To estimate your metabolic age, compare your BMR to average BMR values for people your age using metabolic age charts.

Why is metabolic age important?

Understanding your metabolic age can offer insights into your overall health. A metabolic age lower than your chronological age suggests a healthy lifestyle, while a higher metabolic age may indicate potential health risks. Research shows that individuals with a metabolic age older than their chronological age are at greater risk for chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers.

Factors contributing to a higher metabolic age

Several factors can lead to a higher metabolic age, including:

Excess body weight

Low lean muscle mass

Poor diet and exercise habits

High stress levels

These factors can negatively affect metabolism, making it crucial to adopt healthier habits.

How to improve your metabolic age

Improving metabolic age is possible through various lifestyle changes:

1. Stay active

Engaging in regular exercise, particularly strength training, helps build lean muscle mass, which boosts metabolism. Aim for a combination of cardio and resistance training for the best results.

2. Eat enough protein

A diet rich in protein supports muscle growth and maintenance. Experts recommend consuming about 1.3 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily. Include sources like lean meats, fish, legumes, and plant-based options.

3. Prioritize sleep

Getting at least seven hours of sleep per night is essential for recovery and maintaining a healthy BMR. Quality sleep helps regulate hormones that control hunger and metabolism.

4. Manage stress

Chronic stress can lead to unhealthy eating patterns and disrupt metabolism. Practice stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga to promote overall wellness.

5. Consider a plant-based diet

Research suggests that plant-based diets may be associated with lower metabolic age. Incorporating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes into your meals can improve overall health and metabolic efficiency.

The bottom line

Metabolic age serves as a useful indicator of how efficiently your body uses energy compared to others in your age group. While a younger metabolic age often signifies a healthier lifestyle, its true implications are still being studied. However, by adopting healthy habits like regular exercise, a balanced diet, quality sleep, and stress management, you can improve your metabolic age and enhance your overall well-being.

Taking control of your metabolic age is a step toward better health. Make small, sustainable changes today to support a more youthful metabolism and a healthier future.