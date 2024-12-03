Kyrie Irving hit with massive lawsuit over retreat visit

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving faces a $390,000 lawsuit from Elite Mind Solutions over unpaid services at a family retreat from June 28 to July 2, 2024.

TMZ Sports reported the company claims Irving increased attendees from 50-60 to 115 days before the event, eventually reaching 150 participants. The surge significantly increased costs to $390,710.

An attendee’s death during the retreat required crisis intervention services. Elite Mind Solutions alleges they continued services based on Irving’s promise to cover costs, citing their positive relationship since 2020.

The lawsuit accuses Irving of fraud and unjust enrichment, claiming he made false representations to maintain services while benefiting from them. Irving has not publicly responded to allegations.

The legal challenge comes as Irving leads the Mavericks (13-8) to fifth place in the Western Conference, with focus shifting to their upcoming Memphis Grizzlies matchup.

The company emphasizes Irving knowingly accepted and benefited from services, particularly during the tragic incident, yet refused payment despite their existing business relationship.

The lawsuit details how Elite Mind Solutions adapted to accommodate the increased attendance, providing additional staff and resources beyond initial arrangements.

The company’s legal filing suggests Irving’s actions caused financial strain, as they allocated significant resources to meet expanded service demands.

Their prior relationship with Irving since 2020 adds context to the company’s willingness to accommodate last-minute changes and continue services during crisis.

The timing of the lawsuit coincides with Irving’s strong season performance, highlighting the contrast between his professional success and personal legal challenges.

The case raises questions about contract obligations and service provider relationships in high-profile events, particularly when unexpected circumstances arise.