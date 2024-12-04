Dr. Jerrick Rose is every child’s favorite dentist

Dr. Jerrick Rose is a pediatric dentist who has evolved into a full-fledged entrepreneur. He went to the University of Mississipi Medical Center where he became class president. During his time there, he chose to specialize in pediatric dentistry,

Dr. Jerrick Rose, a pediatric dentist-turned-entrepreneur, sees about 400 children weekly at his dental practices, each generating about $2M annually. A graduate of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he served as class president, Rose has expanded his business portfolio to include investment properties in the U.S. and Ghana, as well as La Cour Kitchen & Bar restaurant. He spoke with us before departing for Ghana.

How did being the first Black president at your school shape your perspective on being a great representative for Black men in this space?

It did in so many ways. You know, I was only black male number one, so the other black people were female. And then a lot of professors were older white males. And so, me being class president, it was my job to be the liaison of my class. So, anything involving a test or involving something that my class had a grievance of some sort, I would have to go set up a time, talk to these professors. That taught me confidence. The first time I walked in the room, my butt was probably squeezed tight to make me not shake when I was getting ready to talk to a professor. But I pretended. Well, I pretended well enough that I became confident to the point of when I did walk in that room, I was no longer trying to hold it together. I was confident in myself. So I would say it kind of taught me the game too like how to approach different situations. I’m kind of prideful, so it’s hard for me to be humble to the point of feeling less than a man. It taught me a lot of patience as well … And lastly, being in that position also taught me a level of discipline.

Why pediatric dentistry?

I mean, I probably see 400 kids a week, and a large percentage of those children look like me. I didn’t realize that. I think the reason I favor children or favor being a pediatric specialist is I think most of my traumas probably came from childhood. And unconsciously, I’ve worked to correct those or at least pacify those unconsciously. And I think being with children almost kind of unconsciously, it’s healing the child version of me. So, the opportunity for me to actually work with children and talk to them and encourage them and motivate them, I love it.

You pride yourself in working with special needs children, why?

The first special needs patient I had changed my life. I love special needs patients more than anybody else. They are pure and affectionate, and it just takes a level of patience. Honestly, I’m kind of known for working well with them. And it’s so crazy because I did not think it was going to be my thing. My favorite thing to see now is a mom be so happy that someone’s not judging her kid, that they are taking their time with their kid, that hugs the kid and say, ‘hey, bring them back every three months instead of every six so he can get used to me.’ Like, I enjoyed giving them someone to count on, but also playing such a major role in transitioning that child into better health space overall. And so at first, I absolutely did not want to work with special needs kids. I only did it because it was a part of my specialty, but it’s the part I love the most now.

What are some dental tips people don’t really know?

Floss at least four times a week. We say every day, but scientifically it only takes four. Also, cavities develop at nighttime. So, if you brush every morning but you don’t brush at night, you can still get cavities. They only develop at nighttime. And what’s another fun one? Carbohydrates are just as bad as sugar. If you eat a sandwich that’s made out of bread and you go to sleep, the heat from your body will convert the carbohydrate into a sugar. So even if you don’t eat candy, you can eat a sandwich made out of wheat bread. If you don’t brush your teeth by tomorrow morning, you can have your mouth full of sugar which leads to cavities.