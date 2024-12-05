Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx is finally opening up about the medical emergency that nearly killed him in his upcoming Netflix special, “What Had Happened Was…”

Streaming on Dec. 10, Foxx will detail the events in April 2023 when the Grammy-winning singer was overcome by a mysterious medical malady that nearly took his life on the set of “Back in Action” in Atlanta.

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, relayed the news about her famous dad. Foxx spent multiple weeks in an Atlanta hospital before being transported to a Chicago rehabilitation center.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she said in a statement on her Instagram account at the time. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

She continued, saying, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

In the special, Foxx intimates that he was nearly a dead man.

“If I can stay funny, I can stay alive,” Foxx declares in his comedy special.

According to the official trailer description, Foxx “sets the record straight with humor and vulnerability. Amidst laughter and applause, Jamie expresses deep gratitude to those who prayed and supported his recovery, turning this performance into a touching thank you to his fans.”

“I’m so glad to see y’all here. I’m so glad to be here. What had happened was…” Foxx says in the brief clip previewing the special, which was filmed in Atlanta in October.