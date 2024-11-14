Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz reunite in Netflix’s ‘Back in Action’

The excitement is building as Netflix has just released the first trailer for its highly anticipated action film, Back in Action. This film marks a significant return for Cameron Diaz, who reunites with Jamie Foxx after a decade since they last shared the screen. The duo, known for their chemistry in films like Any Given Sunday and Annie, is set to thrill audiences once again.

Star-studded cast

Alongside Foxx and Diaz, Back in Action features a talented ensemble cast that includes Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts and Rylan Jackson. The film is directed by Seth Gordon, who co-wrote the script with Brendan O’Brien, promising a blend of action and humor that fans have come to love.

What is ‘Back in Action’ about?

The film’s logline sets the stage for an intriguing plot: Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown. This premise hints at a thrilling mix of family dynamics and high-stakes action, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Behind the scenes

At Netflix’s Upfronts presentation in New York, Jamie Foxx shared his enthusiasm about working with Diaz again, stating, “A lot of people don’t know this, but after Cameron and I did Any Given Sunday and Annie together, we became friends in real life — and I’ve been begging her to come play with me again. We all know there’s just something about her …”

Diaz echoed Foxx’s sentiments, saying, “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner, on-screen and off.” Their genuine friendship adds an extra layer of excitement for fans eager to see their dynamic unfold on screen.

Production team

Back in Action is produced by a powerhouse team including Jenno Topping, Peter Chernin and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett for Chernin Entertainment, along with Beau Bauman for Good One Productions and Seth Gordon for Exhibit A. The executive producers include Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner Brendan O’Brien, and Tim Lewis, ensuring that the film is backed by experienced industry professionals.

Release date

Back in Action is set to premiere on Netflix on Jan. 17, 2025. Fans can expect a thrilling ride filled with action, humor, and the undeniable chemistry between Foxx and Diaz.

With a stellar cast, an engaging plot, and the return of beloved stars, Back in Action is shaping up to be one of the most exciting films of 2025.