Phatgirl is ready to learn from her experience on ‘Rhythm & Flow’

Phatgirl was one of the younger competitors on this season of “Rhythm & Flow.” She was only 22 but her stage presence and charisma is undeniable. She represents her hometown of Atlanta to the fullest. She has great energy and is very down-to-earth and humble. When it comes to the bars, she doesn’t play around. Before she was eliminated, she caught the eye of DJ Khaled, who gave her some high praise. She spoke with us at the season 2 finale about her plans following the show.

What was the hardest part of this season?

The most difficult part of the season was after getting told no, just going home and turning it up a notch. Like, ever since they told me no, I feel like I’ve been having to go hard. Like, and every day I wake up like, oh, I gotta go hard. I gotta go hard. I gotta go hard. Like, that motivation that came with it, with the no is probably better than the motivation that would came with the yes. You know what I’m saying?

What were some positives that happened?

Probably being able to get critiques from, like, legends like Latto, Luda, Busta Rhymes, DJ Khaled. Like, just them being able to see me. Being able to be seen is like, one of the top things that did it for me.

Who would you compare your style to? Any influences?

You know, I feel like I would call myself kind of like New Era Missy. I would say New Era Missy Elliott. You know what I’m saying? You know, and actually, what’s crazy is when I do my music, I don’t even take inspo from artists. I take inspo from actors. So, Mo’Nique is one of my biggest inspirations.

Why Mo’Nique?

I feel like Mo’Nique has definitely, like, made me a better artist. And if any actress would be a rapper, it would definitely be Mo‘Nique. She’s so hard to me, she just doesn’t give a s–t. We love Ms. Parker.

Who was your favorite judge and why?

My favorite judge was Busta Rhymes, man. Like, he … Man, he said he saw me going far. And also DJ Khaled, obviously, because he’s the one told me, look, you don’t even need this. Like, keep going. Like, he said, you can work with Holiday (the producer). Y’all can have y’all single. But I get what he was saying. Like, he wanted me to challenge myself in another way. Like, this is not your lane. You be thinking, some s–t is for you and then it’s not for you. And you got some better s–t lined up.

What can we expect from you in 2025?

I’m going crazy, going insane. I got a project dropping called “Big Girls Do Cry in the City.” Okay. ‘Cause you know I gotta let y’all know my pain and s–t like that. But that’s coming out in January. “Cute Face, Chubby Waist.” My single just came out in November, so stream that.