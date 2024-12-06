University of Connecticut women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers is breaking new ground in college athletics, becoming the first name, image and likeness (NIL) athlete to design and launch a player-edition basketball sneaker with Nike.

The Nike G.T. Hustle 3, set to release Dec. 7 on Nike’s SNKRS app and select retail locations, marks a significant milestone in the evolving landscape of collegiate athletics and sports marketing.

Bueckers, widely projected as the top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, collaborated with Nike’s design team to create a signature colorway of the performance basketball shoe during her final collegiate season with the Huskies.

The partnership represents a significant shift in the athletic footwear industry, which has historically reserved signature shoes for professional athletes. Since the NCAA adopted NIL policies, student-athletes have gained unprecedented opportunities to monetize their personal brands while maintaining collegiate eligibility.

Nike’s decision to partner with Bueckers underscores her marketability and influence in women’s basketball. The former national player of the year has maintained a high profile despite missing the 2022-23 season because of injury, returning to lead UConn’s championship aspirations in her final collegiate campaign.

Industry experts suggest this groundbreaking deal could pave the way for future college athletes to secure similar opportunities. This partnership demonstrates the growing commercial value of women’s college basketball and its stars. Bueckers has the potential to transform how brands engage with collegiate athletes.

The G.T. Hustle 3 features performance technology designed for Bueckers’ dynamic playing style, incorporating Nike’s latest innovations in basketball footwear. The shoe’s design elements reflect personal touches from Bueckers’ journey in basketball.