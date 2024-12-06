Washington, DC, launches innovative homeless shelter

On Nov. 25, 2024, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser inaugurated The Aston, the city’s newest homeless shelter, aimed at providing a dignified living space for the unhoused population. This initiative marks a significant step towards addressing homelessness in the capital, which has seen a troubling rise in chronic homelessness over the years.

Transforming dormitories into dignified shelters

The Aston was formerly a set of dormitories owned by George Washington University. The city acquired the property in August 2023 for $27.5 million and undertook a comprehensive renovation to transform it into a shelter that offers a non-congregate or semi-private living experience. This design is particularly beneficial for families and couples, allowing them to stay together, which is crucial for maintaining stability and improving both physical and behavioral health.

Laura Green Zeilinger, the director of the district’s Department of Human Services, emphasized the importance of this approach, stating that housing families together can lead to significant improvements in their overall well-being. The Aston is designed to serve a diverse range of residents, including adults, families with adult children, couples and long-term unhoused individuals.

Streamlined services for a sustainable transition

Mayor Bowser and city officials are committed to not only providing shelter but also facilitating a smooth transition from temporary housing at The Aston to permanent residences. In her remarks during the opening ceremony, Mayor Bowser highlighted the importance of individualized case management. She stated, “When we get people into dignified shelter, we can get them into individualized case management. Then, we can get them into permanent housing quickly. That’s what will happen at The Aston. We’re not just celebrating a building — we’re celebrating services that we’ll provide.” This commitment to comprehensive support is essential in addressing the root causes of homelessness.

Voices from The Aston: Residents share their experiences

WUSA9 recently spoke with some of The Aston’s first residents, who expressed their gratitude for the new facility. One resident, Petro Bemah, who recently completed a substance abuse program, shared his thoughts on the impact of the shelter. He described his experience as “like taking a first breath,” emphasizing the opportunity to focus on health and reconnect with family. His sentiments reflect the broader struggles faced by many unhoused individuals in the district, where the need for support and resources is critical.

According to the 2023 Annual Homelessness Assessment, chronic homelessness in the district has seen an 11.6 percent increase from 2022. In 2023, 73 of every 100,000 people in the city experienced homelessness.

A step forward in addressing homelessness

The opening of The Aston is a beacon of hope for many in Washington, D.C., who are experiencing homelessness. By providing a dignified living environment and comprehensive support services, the city is taking meaningful steps towards reducing homelessness and improving the lives of its most vulnerable residents. As Mayor Bowser and her team continue to work towards sustainable solutions, The Aston stands as a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives in tackling complex social issues.