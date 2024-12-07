“Found”star A’zaria Carter opens up about show’s impact on missing persons

Monisha J. Brown: A’zaria, you have this beautiful opportunity to film in Atlanta. You are from Atlanta, you’re on two great shows that are both filmed in Atlanta. Tell us about the show “Found,” which I think is very meaningful and purposeful, particularly for Black women.

A’zaria Carter: “Found” is a show produced by and starring Shanola Hampton. “Found’s” showrunner is Nkechi Okoro Carrol. Shanola (Gabi) runs an agency called M&A. They find missing people who do not get much media coverage or who the police are not actively searching for, which tends to be minorities. M&A’s team does whatever and anything they must do to find that missing person. It does not matter if it is illegal. It does not matter! The show sheds light on stories of missing minorities who are seemingly forgotten.

I remember someone said to me, “How many times do you go to a Walmart or a store, there are missing people [posted], and you don’t even think twice about it?” We see it, but then we go about our day. There are so many people out there who are still missing and who do not have the [media] coverage. That is what “Found” highlights.

Monisha J. Brown: It is a serious show with a social message and the show highlights a cultural moment. How do you find being part of “Found” rewarding?

A’zaria Carter: First, it is rewarding because I get to work with such amazing people like the cast, the crew and the showrunner. Everybody is amazing. It is such an amazing group of people.

It is also rewarding because of the message. As I was saying, the show places awareness on a topic that people do not think about in their day-to-day lives. People do not think about the kids or the adults who are still missing and have been missing for years. You see it on the news for one second, then, everybody goes about their day. People look for two seconds and go about their day.

The show really sheds light on the topic and opens everyone’s eyes to the reality that some people still need to be found.

Monisha J. Brown: A’zaria, I love the show because the meaning behind it is purposeful. Tell us a little bit about your character in “Found.”

A’zaria Carter: Teen Gabi, who is in Season 1, is broken. She is broken, but she is also strong. She is hopeful and she is a highly intelligent young lady. She loves her parents. She loves books. She is feisty and she is a fighter. That is, basically, teen Gabi in a nutshell.

Monisha J. Brown: Give us a behind-the-scenes moment or a fun fact about the “Found” set.

A’zaria Carter: There is a scene in the first season where teen Gabi escapes from the cabin. She is running through the woods. When I tell you I was running through the woods, I was running. A stick, or a limb from a tree, hit me right in the eye. My whole contact lens just popped out.

Please click the video above to watch the full interview.