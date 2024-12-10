The plot involving Jay-Z and attorney Tony Buzbee thickens as the lawyer made more accusations at the Roc Nation mogul.

Buzbee, who is based in Houston, is representing more than 200 people who have filed civil lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs, cases in which Jay-Z has now become entangled.

Jay-Z accuses attorney Tony Buzbee of ‘blackmail’

Before Jay-Z’s name was made public as the other “celebrity” with Diddy who allegedly abused a 13-year-old girl in 2000, Jay-Z filed documents in a Los Angeles court saying that Buzbee had been trying to “extort” him for money for months, according to Newsweek.

Jay-Z filed a 236-page extortion lawsuit against Buzbee in Los Angeles in November 2024, under the name “John Doe” to avoid negative publicity. In the lawsuit, he said Buzbee accused him of abusing boys and girls and wanted him to compensate the victims or risk Buzbee going public with the claims.

Jay-Z outlines his legal filing against Tony Buzbee

“Plaintiff John Doe is the victim of a scheme by Defendant Anthony G. Buzbee and his firm, The Buzbee Law Firm (collectively, ‘Buzbee’ or ‘Defendants’), who are shamelessly attempting to extort exorbitant sums from him or else publicly file wildly false horrific allegations against him,” the lawsuit reads, according to Newsweek. “Defendants have threatened to unleash entirely fabricated and malicious allegations of sexual assault—including multiple instances of rape of a minor, both male and female—against Plaintiff if he refuses to comply with their demands.”

The lawsuit continues: “These baseless accusations are nothing more than a weapon in a calculated plot to destroy Plaintiff’s high-profile reputation for profit, despite the complete absence of any factual basis for such claims.”

Buzbee denied the claims made by Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter. He posted his military record on his Instagram page to prove his honesty and then accused Jay-Z of a pattern of “harassment” and “bullying” against him and his family.

Jay-Z’s attorney wants his accuser to name herself

Meanwhile, Jay-Z’s attorney is responding in New York to the original lawsuit by the unnamed woman who said she was 13 years old in 2000 when Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty. At the time she filed the civil suit, she named Diddy and another “celebrity.” This past week, the woman, now 37, refiled the lawsuit and named Jay-Z as the other “celebrity.”