Former QB Griffin joins Netflix’s first NFL broadcast team

Robert Griffin III returns to NFL coverage this Christmas, joining Netflix’s inaugural football broadcast team following his departure from ESPN earlier this year.

Griffin will analyze two Christmas Day games alongside ESPN’s Mina Kimes, NFL Network’s Manti Te’o and former NBC analyst Drew Brees. The streaming service will feature Kansas City Chiefs versus Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens against Houston Texans.

Ian Eagle, Nate Burleson and J.J. Watt will call the Chiefs-Steelers matchup, while Noah Eagle and Greg Olsen cover Ravens-Texans. Kay Adams leads studio coverage.

Griffin announced his role through social media, sharing a meme featuring Idris Elba’s character from “The Wire” wearing a Netflix hat. The post signaled his first formal NFL role since ESPN’s cost-cutting measures ended his contract two years early.

The former quarterback’s broadcasting career follows a meteoric rise and challenging NFL journey. Griffin won the 2011 Heisman Trophy at Baylor, setting multiple school records while leading the Bears to their first bowl victory since 1992.

Washington selected Griffin second overall in the 2012 NFL draft. His rookie season included Pro Bowl selection and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors before a knee injury in playoffs altered his trajectory.

“Griffin’s personal experience with NFL highs and lows adds valuable perspective to broadcast analysis,” said sports media critic Sarah Chen. “His understanding of quarterback challenges resonates with viewers.”

Subsequent stops with Cleveland, Baltimore and Washington never recaptured his rookie success. Griffin retired in 2021 after eight seasons, transitioning to ESPN before the network’s 2023 layoffs.

“This represents streaming’s growing investment in live sports,” said media analyst James Wilson. “Netflix faces pressure to deliver technically sound coverage after previous live event issues.”

The broadcast team combines veteran analysts with emerging voices. Industry observers note Griffin’s quick return to NFL coverage demonstrates his sustained appeal despite ESPN departure.