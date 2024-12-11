Atlanta introduces AI-powered crimefighting dog

In a groundbreaking move towards enhancing urban safety, an Atlanta apartment complex has introduced an innovative security measure: an AI-powered robotic dog named Beth. This initiative aims to deter crime and improve safety in the community, showcasing how technology can play a pivotal role in public safety.

What is Beth?

Beth is not your average robotic dog. Designed to patrol the area surrounding the 445 Cleveland Apartment complex in Atlanta, this AI-driven canine is equipped with state-of-the-art features, including 360-degree cameras and a siren. Its ability to navigate stairs and various terrains makes it a versatile addition to the security team.

Collaboration for safety

The introduction of Beth is a collaborative effort between the apartment complex and the City of Atlanta. City Councilman Antonio Lewis has been instrumental in bringing this initiative to life, emphasizing that the goal is to reimagine neighborhood protection. “What we did before didn’t work. We cannot lock our way out of this. This is reimagining public safety, using the technology and tools that are available to us,” Lewis stated, per Fox 5 Atlanta.

How does Beth operate?

While Beth resembles a traditional dog, its operations are far from conventional. The robotic dog is controlled by a human operator based in Bogota, Colombia. Avi Wolf, the owner of the apartment complex, explained, “Our operator who is physically watching these cameras needs to deploy the dog. It’s all in one system, and they are just controlling it, like a video game at home, except it’s not a video game — it’s Beth.” This unique setup allows Beth to traverse the property in just one minute, ensuring prompt responses to any potential issues.

Cost-effective technology

One of the standout features of Beth is its cost-effectiveness. Wolf revealed that the entire system costs only one-third of what other AI-powered machines typically cost. This affordability makes it an attractive option for communities looking to enhance their security without breaking the bank.

Community impact and future goals

The presence of Beth is expected to have a significant impact on the community. Councilman Lewis believes that the robotic dog will not only deter crime but also inspire local youth to seek employment opportunities instead of engaging in illegal activities.

Local development and innovation

Beth is a product of local innovation, with the software developed by Undaunted, an Atlanta-based technology company. This local connection underscores the importance of supporting homegrown tech initiatives that aim to improve community safety.

As Beth prepares to become fully operational by the end of the year, residents of the 445 Cleveland Apartment complex are optimistic about the potential safety benefits. The introduction of this AI-powered dog marks a significant step towards integrating technology into everyday life for enhanced security. With its unique approach to crime prevention, Beth is not just a robotic dog; it’s a symbol of a new era in community safety.