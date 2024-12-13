Embrace cozy self-care this winter with Black-owned brands

As the winter chill sets in, it’s the perfect time to indulge in luxurious comfort and self-care. Whether you’re treating yourself or someone special, cozy self-care gifts are essential for the season. This winter, consider exploring self-care essentials from Black-owned brands. Not only do these products provide quality and care, but they also support communities and entrepreneurs who are making a significant impact.

Why supporting Black-owned brands matters

Black entrepreneurs often face systemic challenges, including limited access to funding and resources. By choosing to support Black-owned businesses, you help break down these barriers while celebrating creativity and culture. This support not only boosts local economies but also aligns with values of inclusion and empowerment. Moreover, many Black-owned brands are producing some of the most stylish and luxurious self-care items available today. Treat yourself to something meaningful while making a positive impact.

Top 5 cozy self-care gifts for winter by Black-owned brands

Here are five cozy self-care gifts that you will love this winter:

1. The Glow Bundle ($118, LIHA)

The Glow Bundle is a self-care essential that includes Ose Gidi Soap, a cleansing bar made with palm kernel oil, shea butter and coconut for a soothing ritual. It also features Ivory Shea Butter to nourish dry winter skin and Idan Oil, infused with tuberose flowers, for added shine and hydration. The chic All in LIHA Travel Beauté Bag completes this luxurious skincare experience.

2. Daily Focus Journal ($32, Be Rooted)

Get cozy with your thoughts using the Daily Focus Journal from Be Rooted. This vibrant, affirming journal is designed by and for people of color, making it perfect for setting intentions, tracking goals or simply doodling away stress. Its bold designs and empowering quotes serve as daily reminders to prioritize self-care.

3. Apple Crisp Tea ($17.50, Just Add Honey)

Nothing says cozy like a steaming cup of tea. Just Add Honey’s loose-leaf blends, including flavors like Apple Crisp and Black Coconut, are crafted with care. Pair these delightful teas with your favorite mug for the ultimate relaxation moment. Plus, their eco-friendly packaging is an added bonus!

4. “Frankie” Plus Size Candle ($29, CTOAN)

CTOAN’s body candles are not just decorative; they are art pieces that warm your space. Available in beautiful sculptural forms, these candles celebrate Black beauty and representation. Light one during your bath or while reading, and let the cozy vibes envelop you.

5. “Can’t Resist Her” ($10, Amazon)

No self-care day is complete without a good book. Curl up with “Can’t Resist Her” by Kianna Alexander, a sizzling queer Black romance novel that’s perfect for chilly nights. This engaging story delivers drama, love and all the feels. Pair it with a blanket and tea from Just Add Honey for the ultimate winter escape.

This winter, transform your self-care rituals into acts of love — for yourself and for the Black-owned brands that are redefining luxury and comfort. Cozy self-care gifts from Black-owned brands not only elevate your routine but also contribute to equity and creativity. So light that candle, sip that tea, and enjoy the glow of knowing you’re supporting something bigger.